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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pony AI shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at 2026 Annual General Meeting

June 09, 2026 | 14:35
(0) user say
Pony AI has announced that each of the proposed resolutions was approved at its Annual General Meeting, as the autonomous driving technology company advances its large-scale commercialization strategy.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of the annual general meeting dated April 22, 2026, Hong Kong time (the "AGM Notice"), has been adopted at the annual general meeting held in Guangzhou, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Mr. Fei Zhang and Mr. Takeo Hamada are re-elected as non-executive directors of the Company, and (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares ("ADSs") of the Company and a general mandate to repurchase the Company's own shares and/or ADSs, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai.

By PR Newswire

Pony AI Inc.

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Pony AI shareholders approve resolutions largescale commercialization strategy autonomous driving technology

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