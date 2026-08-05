Sharon AI signs US$373m five-year cloud service deal

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHAZ) and its subsidiaries ("Sharon AI" or the "Company"), a leading Australian Neocloud, today announced that it has entered into a five-year cloud computing service agreement with a global artificial intelligence ("AI") platform. The agreement has a total contract value of US$373 million over its five-year term.

Under the agreement, Sharon AI expects to deploy cloud computing solutions across its AI infrastructure in Australia. The Company expects revenue under the agreement to commence during the first quarter of 2027.

Following execution of this agreement, Sharon AI's total AI Factory capacity remains at 132 megawatts (MW) but has now contracted a total of 120MW to end customers. The Company will upgrade from 62,000 to 64,000 NVIDIA GPUs across its AI Factory platform by mid-2027.

The initial deployment under this agreement is expected to utilize 2,048 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 GPUs. Additional deployments may occur over the term of the agreement in accordance with customer requirements and the terms of the contract.

The agreement further supports Australia's ambition to become a leading destination for AI infrastructure investment in the Asia-Pacific region. By deploying advanced AI compute capacity within Australia, Sharon AI is helping to expand the nation's sovereign AI capability, enabling global AI platforms to access high-performance infrastructure while supporting the development of a broader domestic AI ecosystem.

As demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, long-term customer commitments such as this contribute to investment in Australian digital infrastructure, strengthen the country's position as a regional AI hub and create opportunities for Australian businesses, researchers and government organizations to access world-class AI compute closer to where it is needed.

James Manning, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sharon AI, said:

"This agreement represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of Sharon AI's customer base and contracted AI infrastructure capacity. As organizations increasingly seek access to sovereign, high-performance AI compute, we remain focused on delivering scalable infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of AI platforms, enterprises and governments.

"We continue to see strong demand for AI infrastructure in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region, and this agreement reflects our strategy of securing long-term customer commitments as we expand our AI Factory platform."

For more information, visit www.sharonai.com.