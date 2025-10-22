Corporate

Riverchain Closes US$5M Series A: Invoice Financing for SME Contractors Gains Backing

October 22, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
The raise tests whether construction-payment delays can be securitised like trade receivables, assuming project-risk models withstand cyclical downturns.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2025 – Riverchain International Limited ("Riverchain" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based fintech pioneering working capital solutions for the construction industry, today announced it has raised US$5 million in its Series A round led by Betatron Venture Group. The funding will support the Company's expansion across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia and its continued investment in its origination and distribution technology capabilities.

Riverchain's mission

Riverchain was founded to address one of the construction industry's biggest pain points: the chronic liquidity gap faced by subcontractors. In Hong Kong alone, an estimated US$7 billion is tied up annually in payments with long or variable tenors, making it challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises to manage cash flows effectively and pursue growth opportunities.

Since January 2024, Riverchain has deployed over US$100 million in capital, supporting the 115 public and private projects in Hong Kong — from large scale infrastructure initiatives including the Northern Metropolis in Hong Kong to landmark developments such as the iconic Kai Tak Sports Park. Through agile working capital solutions, Riverchain enables contractors to access funds quickly and flexibly, empowering these essential businesses to flourish while building Asia's future.

Series A fuelling growth

The closing of the US$5M Series A round follows a US$1.2 million Seed investment round that included participation from the Republic Asia Ecosystem Fund earlier this year.

With the latest fundraise, the Company is well-capitalised to expand its presence in key APAC markets where subcontractors face chronic liquidity gaps. The new capital will also accelerate investment in the Company's data-rich operating system, proprietary credit underwriting model and embedded financing solutions, enabling faster, more scalable access to working capital for its clients. On the distribution side, the investment will support the development of technology that offers transparent, institutional-grade access to the Company's alternative credit assets.

Following its latest milestone, the Company will continue to work closely with its credit facility and distribution partners, including Chong Hing Bank, ARTA TechFin, Abound Capital and Olea and others, to expand financing solutions for main contractors, subcontractors and related SMEs in the construction sector.

Leadership and investor partners

"The closing of our Series A validates our mission to empower subcontractors and provides the capital needed to scale our technology and expand our reach," said Ben Wong, Founder & CEO of Riverchain. "By combining our specialised financial products with our data-driven platform, we are actively modernising the construction industry and helping a new generation of builders grow their businesses with confidence and transparency."

Matthias Knobloch, Managing Partner & CEO at Betatron Venture Group, commented: "Despite its large size, the construction industry is only at the early stages of a significant digital transformation. Riverchain's deeply integrated approach and leading position in the market allows it to play a meaningful role in the future growth of the industry."

Adrian Cheng, Venture Builder, added: "We're at a pivotal moment where technology, finance and infrastructure are converging to drive the next wave of economic growth. Riverchain is harnessing innovation to transform construction opportunities into pathways for long-term progress across regions."

With this Series A funding, the Company will accelerate its mission of bridging the liquidity gap for subcontractors across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The Company's combination of liquidity, technology and strategic partnerships will enable faster, more efficient capital deployment. As the Company scales its operations and expands into new markets, it will continue to set the standard for data-driven, transparent and tailored financing solutions across the built environment.

https://www.riverchain.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Riverchain International Limited

Riverchain Invoice Financing SME Construction Payment Delays

