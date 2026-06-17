Respond.io raises $62.5 million Series B to scale AI customer conversations in North America and Europe

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Respond.io, a Malaysia-based customer conversation management platform, today announced a $62.5 million Series B round led by Camber Partners, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors.



What respond.io does



Respond.io enables mid-market B2C businesses to grow revenue from high volumes of customer chats and calls. It unifies WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Messenger, LINE, Telegram, WeChat, voice calls, email, web chat and 16 more integrations into a single platform with AI agents, automation, and CRMs. This turns fragmented customer conversations into a measurable revenue engine, purpose-built for real-world scale and complexity.



The company serves industries where customers initiate conversations before buying, booking, or committing, including education, healthcare, automotive, retail and travel. The platform powers 2 billion messages per quarter for more than 10,000 businesses in over 180 countries, including Toyota, British Airways, Radisson, Hertz, and Decathlon.



Respond.io generates $35M in annual recurring revenue, growing 169% year-over-year, at a 30% profit margin. It is ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant, and an official Meta Business and TikTok Marketing Partner.



Why Camber Partners



The funding was led by Camber Partners, a New York City-based growth equity firm that invests in only a handful of capital-efficient software businesses per year, with a pre-fund portfolio that includes Dropbox, PandaDoc, and Pipedrive. Camber brings deep operational engagement to their partnerships, including support in go-to-market, data science, and talent. As a US-based firm with European market experience, the relationship maps directly to respond.io's geographic expansion plans.



"When we started talking to Camber Partners, that conversation felt different," said Gerardo Salandra, CEO and co-founder of respond.io. "We built respond.io over nine years across markets most competitors never entered and did it profitably. Camber Partners and other investors backed us because they understand what that means: real product-market fit, with great unit economics, and a business that raises to accelerate, not to survive."



"Respond.io spent nine years building the infrastructure for high consideration, AI-native customer conversations - and they did it profitably in diverse markets. They have an exceptional team that has leveraged AI to accelerate rapidly. We believe respond.io is positioned to lead this category at a global scale," said Scott Irwin, founder and partner, Camber Partners.



From omnichannel inbox to native AI infrastructure



Respond.io launched in 2017 to solve a straightforward problem: customers were moving to messaging apps, but businesses struggled to respond from separate channel inboxes. The founding team built a platform that consolidated fragmented conversations into a single platform with automation and routing.



As frontier LLMs matured, the team realized this foundation was exactly what autonomous agents needed to operate on to enable rapid revenue acceleration for the high-consideration businesses they serve. Respond.io had spent years assembling the infrastructure — every major messaging channel, voice, email, CRM integrations, compliance controls — and accumulating the kind of operational depth that comes only from years of running high-volume conversations. This enabled it to roll out native AI technologies that meaningfully address real business needs.



This advantage is structural and compounds over time. Processing more conversations than any comparable platform creates a data flywheel — aggregate intelligence about how businesses actually deploy AI in high-volume messaging, the patterns that work, the edge cases that don't — that continuously shapes how respond.io's AI features are built and improved. Newer or lighter platforms building on the same frontier models cannot buy these operational signals or guarantee the same 99.999% uptime at the volumes AI brings. Today, Respond.io's AI Agents engage thousands of leads daily, qualify them and close B2C sales autonomously, handing off to human operators with full context for edge cases.



The speed of respond.io's innovation attracted some of the largest partners in the ecosystem. Meta and TikTok chose respond.io for early rollouts of WhatsApp Business Calling API, TikTok Business Messaging, and TikTok Messaging Ads — making it one of the few platforms offering end-to-end integrations for both messaging and calling.



"Most businesses still treat customer conversations as a cost to manage. The ones winning right now treat them as the revenue channel they actually are, and they're automating everything that doesn't require a human so the humans can focus where they add the most value," Salandra said. "We see it in our customers every day — we have case studies showing AI Agents are handling 600% more leads with conversation rates as high as 84%."



Entering North America and Europe



Respond.io built category leadership across APAC, LATAM and EMEA from its base in Malaysia — markets where mobile messaging is the primary commercial channel — and reached profitability doing so. The capital from this new round will accelerate the company's expansion in North America and Europe, where social commerce on TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp is growing, and mid-market B2C businesses are increasingly running the same types of revenue-critical conversations that respond.io has powered for years.



"The customer conversation management space is at an inflection point," Salandra said. "North America and Western Europe are moving toward leveraging conversations as a competitive advantage to generate revenue, using similar workflows we've already built and tested in markets where this shift happened first. We know how to serve these businesses, and with this funding, we now have the resources to reach them faster."



Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and Chairman of Endeavor Catalyst commented: "We are thrilled to be investing in respond.io in this new round. Respond.io is exactly the kind of company we are proud to support — founders building profitable infrastructure in emerging markets and scaling them into the world's largest economies. So proud to have them in the Endeavor Catalyst family!"



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