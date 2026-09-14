Qupital secures 300 million dollars in Series C funding

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qupital, Asia's leading AI-driven fintech platform specializing in cross border e-commerce trade finance, today announced US$300 million in combined new capital commitments, anchored by its Series C funding round. The financing is led by prominent Asia-headquartered asset manager M Capital, alongside additional ABS commitments from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Quester Capital.

With tens of thousands of enterprises served, cumulative loans processed by Qupital have surpassed US$9.5 billion. The new capital will expand Qupital's financing capabilities across China, the US, Japan, and Southeast Asia, while further scaling its proprietary AI risk engine and maintaining exceptional credit performance.

Profitable Growth Driven by Tech Automation

The financing comes on the heels of continuous operational excellence, with Qupital compounding profitability over the past two years. By leveraging real-time sales and operational data from merchants selling on leading global marketplaces including Amazon, TikTok Shop, TMall, and JD.com, Qupital's automated risk engine drives agile underwriting, delivering high operational leverage and rapidly expanding profit margins.

"Double digit year-on-year growth in cross-border e-commerce drives an unprecedented trillion-dollar liquidity gap, and this Series C round puts Qupital in prime position to bridge it. We are capturing this massive wave head on to build the core financial infrastructure for global e-commerce to support underserved SMEs."

— Andy Chan, Co-Founder & President of Qupital

"Agentic commerce and social e-commerce are redefining the speed of global trade. AI automation addresses traditional underwriting time lags to deliver higher efficiency and flexibility, and processes massive datasets, which are beyond human capability, to refine credit decisions. Converting live transactional data into instant trade credit is no longer just an advantage, it is the baseline for the future of digital commerce."

— Winston Wong, Co-Founder & CEO of Qupital

Strategic Roadmap Toward Capital Market Milestones

Proceeds from this milestone capital raise will be deployed to expand Qupital's loan pool to serve high growth e-commerce businesses globally, while simultaneously accelerating AI R&D and proprietary technology development. By harnessing its AI risk engine and credit automation, Qupital expects its profit margins to expand to over 45% within the next twelve months. The company is now actively exploring capital market opportunities including IPO, fundraising and strategic acquisition to scale operations and optimize capital structure.