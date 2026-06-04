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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quantinuum prices upsized IPO at $60 per share raising over $1.68 billion

June 04, 2026 | 09:47
(0) user say
Quantinuum has announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 28,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $60.00 per share, marking a major capital markets milestone for the quantum computing company.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum Inc. ("Quantinuum") today announced the pricing of the upsized initial public offering of 28,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $60.00 per share. Quantinuum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 4, 2026 under the ticker symbol "QNT." The offering is expected to close on June 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) are acting as joint lead active book-running managers for the offering; Jefferies and Evercore ISI are also acting as active book-running managers; BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Cantor, Mizuho, Needham & Company, Societe Generale and TD Cowen are acting as joint-book running managers; and Craig-Hallum and Rosenblatt are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2026. The offering is being made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at 888-474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

By PR Newswire

Quantinuum

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TagTag:
Quantinuum IPO Pricing quantum computing company Initial Public Offering Nasdaq global market

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