Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Attovia Therapeutics raises capital in 17 dollar Nasdaq IPO debut

August 07, 2026 | 14:40
(0) user say
Biopharmaceutical firm Attovia Therapeutics listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, pricing its initial public offering at 17.00 dollars per share to expand clinical development.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attovia Therapeutics, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical leader, successfully listed on the Nasdaq on August 5, 2026 Beijing time. Attovia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ATTO) issued shares at a price of $17.00 per share and opened at $21.00 per share, with an approximate market capitalization of $904 million.

Commencing operations in 2023, Attovia develops next‑generation biotherapeutics for immune‑mediated diseases with high unmet medical needs. All of Attovia's product candidates are discovered on its ATTOBODY biologics platform, which is licensed under an exclusive worldwide license from Alamar Biosciences, also a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners. Leveraging an evolution‑based high‑throughput workflow, the platform enables rapid discovery of highly diverse candidates that can be assembled into monospecific, bispecific and trispecific biologics.

Leveraging the ATTOBODY platform, Attovia has nominated three product candidates: ATTO‑1310, ATTO‑2306 and ATTO‑1091. As disclosed in the prospectus, proceeds from this IPO will mainly be used to advance the clinical development of ATTO‑1310, ATTO‑2306 and the research pipeline including ATTO‑1091, among other purposes.

Dr. Kan Chen, Partner and Healthcare Co-Lead at Qiming Venture Partners, commented: "Immune‑mediated diseases affect large patient populations worldwide and substantial unmet clinical needs persist with current standard‑of‑care therapies. Attovia's differentiated ATTOBODY platform, in‑licensed from Alamar Biosciences, provides a powerful engine for engineering complex multi‑specific biologics. Qiming Venture Partners maintains a long‑term focus on investing in pioneering‑innovation biotech companies. We backed Attovia at its early stage and witnessed the team advance platform technology into clinical‑stage assets. Proceeds from this Nasdaq IPO will strongly support further advancement of its core pipeline. We look forward to Attovia delivering novel therapeutics to benefit patients globally."

Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.

By PR Newswire

Qiming Venture Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Attovia Therapeutics IPO Nasdaq

Related Contents

Youlife receives Nasdaq notification letter

Youlife receives Nasdaq notification letter

Fly-E Group receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice

Fly-E Group receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice

B&R Technology Merger Corp prices $325m IPO

B&R Technology Merger Corp prices $325m IPO

Vietnam's IPO market rebounds with four new listings raising $830million

Vietnam's IPO market rebounds with four new listings raising $830million

DatVietVAC set for IPO to unlock growth capital

DatVietVAC set for IPO to unlock growth capital

Dien May Xanh's IPO raises over $500 million

Dien May Xanh's IPO raises over $500 million

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

Solidion Technology completes private placement to eliminate debt overhang

Solidion Technology completes private placement to eliminate debt overhang

LONGi partners with FC Bayern Munich for solar energy

LONGi partners with FC Bayern Munich for solar energy

Latest News

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020