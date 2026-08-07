Attovia Therapeutics raises capital in 17 dollar Nasdaq IPO debut

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attovia Therapeutics, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical leader, successfully listed on the Nasdaq on August 5, 2026 Beijing time. Attovia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ATTO) issued shares at a price of $17.00 per share and opened at $21.00 per share, with an approximate market capitalization of $904 million.

Commencing operations in 2023, Attovia develops next‑generation biotherapeutics for immune‑mediated diseases with high unmet medical needs. All of Attovia's product candidates are discovered on its ATTOBODY biologics platform, which is licensed under an exclusive worldwide license from Alamar Biosciences, also a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners. Leveraging an evolution‑based high‑throughput workflow, the platform enables rapid discovery of highly diverse candidates that can be assembled into monospecific, bispecific and trispecific biologics.

Leveraging the ATTOBODY platform, Attovia has nominated three product candidates: ATTO‑1310, ATTO‑2306 and ATTO‑1091. As disclosed in the prospectus, proceeds from this IPO will mainly be used to advance the clinical development of ATTO‑1310, ATTO‑2306 and the research pipeline including ATTO‑1091, among other purposes.

Dr. Kan Chen, Partner and Healthcare Co-Lead at Qiming Venture Partners, commented: "Immune‑mediated diseases affect large patient populations worldwide and substantial unmet clinical needs persist with current standard‑of‑care therapies. Attovia's differentiated ATTOBODY platform, in‑licensed from Alamar Biosciences, provides a powerful engine for engineering complex multi‑specific biologics. Qiming Venture Partners maintains a long‑term focus on investing in pioneering‑innovation biotech companies. We backed Attovia at its early stage and witnessed the team advance platform technology into clinical‑stage assets. Proceeds from this Nasdaq IPO will strongly support further advancement of its core pipeline. We look forward to Attovia delivering novel therapeutics to benefit patients globally."

Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.