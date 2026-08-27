Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Policy brief analyses 50 global AI citizen participation initiatives

August 27, 2026 | 14:37
(0) user say
A new research report from the Bertelsmann Stiftung examines 50 international case studies across 22 democratic countries to demonstrate how artificial intelligence tools enhance civic engagement.

GÜTERSLOH, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 26 August 2026 – Artificial intelligence (AI) offers enormous potential to better deliver on the key promises of political citizen participation: broader inclusion, genuine openness, user-friendly processes and scalable processes. Governments and civil society actors around the world are already using AI for this purpose: from analysing large volumes of citizen input to supporting participation processes through chatbots, moderation systems and AI-assisted moderation.

This is demonstrated in the new Policy Brief "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Citizen Participation," which is based on a joint paper by the OECD and the Bertelsmann Stiftung and examines 50 specific cases of the application of AI from 22 countries.

Overall, the findings show that AI can make citizen participation more accessible, scalable and effective. However, its true value very much depends on how it is used. AI can only strengthen participation if it improves governments' ability to listen to citizens without replacing democratic judgement, transparency and trust.

Nine types of AI applications

The study identifies nine different areas where AI can be applied in citizen participation: sense-making, information development, translation, transcription, virtual assistance, facilitation, moderation, simulation and participation architecture. Sense-making, virtual assistance and automated translation are particularly widespread at present.

Sense-making applications can analyse large volumes of ideas and comments, identify patterns and summarize contributions. Translation and transcription tools can reduce barriers to access. Virtual assistants, such as chatbots, help citizens access information and participation opportunities more easily.

Relevant examples demonstrate how this works in practice, such as the one in Cambridge in the United Kingdom, where an AI tool in 2024 supported the analysis of qualitative contributions from a public consultation and reduced the time needed by about 50 percent. In Finland in 2024, the Finnish innovation agency Sitra used the AIpowered platform Polis to enable over 18,000 people to participate in the public consultation "What do you think, Finland?"

Opportunities and Risks

In addition to the considerable opportunities, the use of AI also carries risks. Biased data can influence results, and a lack of transparency can undermine trust and legitimacy. In addition, there is a risk of new forms of digital exclusion. Other challenges include a lack of AI expertise in public institutions and dependence on proprietary systems – that is, closed technologies whose source code, interfaces or formats are under the sole control of a manufacturer.

To ensure that AI supports civic participation in a responsible and inclusive manner, the Policy Brief offers recommendations in three areas: guardrails, enablers and public engagement. Governments should establish clear guardrails, build capacity for the responsible use of AI and involve citizens in the design and oversight of these systems.

Ultimately, AI is, of course, no substitute for democratic participation. However, when used responsibly, it can help make participation more accessible, scalable and responsive.

Download link for the study: https://www.bertelsmann-
stiftung.de/de/publikationen/publikation/did/artificial-intelligence-and-the-future-ofcitizen-participation

EN: Policy Brief 07/2026: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Citizen Participation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bertelsmann Stiftung

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) global AI citizen Citizen participation initiatives Artificial Intelligence tools

Related Contents

Only 6% of marketers fully implemented AI, Supermetrics finds

Only 6% of marketers fully implemented AI, Supermetrics finds

Point Hope Studies AI Impact on Established Firms

Point Hope Studies AI Impact on Established Firms

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

AI and teamwork empower ASEAN website operations

AI and teamwork empower ASEAN website operations

Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SIRIVANNAVARI unveils Thai ceremonial uniforms for 20th Asian Games

SIRIVANNAVARI unveils Thai ceremonial uniforms for 20th Asian Games

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park: A strategic growth pole in Haiphong’s FTZ ecosystem

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park: A strategic growth pole in Haiphong’s FTZ ecosystem

Enablence Technologies and ShunYun Technology complete volume production readiness at Vietnam fab

Enablence Technologies and ShunYun Technology complete volume production readiness at Vietnam fab

Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Tasco and PVI Insurance forge multi-sector partnership

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

Haisco signs exclusive drug licensing deal with Sentivera

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020