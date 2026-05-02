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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Phancy Group launches PhanthyModel

May 02, 2026 | 17:01
(0) user say
The Chinese fashion company introduced its modeling or design platform expanding capabilities in the apparel sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced the launch of PhanthyModel, a powerful new AI tool built specifically for scientists, engineers, and developers.

By enabling AI to train and refine models, PhanthyModel tackles one of the biggest pain points in complex modeling: the long hours and heavy reliance on expert experience. The launch marks a significant step forward in the Company's push toward "AI autonomous evolution."

In research and industrial settings, modeling is a critical step for predicting outcomes, simulating experiments, and analyzing data. Traditionally, building a model often takes experts five to six hours or more to complete a single project. With PhanthyModel's end‑to‑end automation, the same work can now be completed in about 10 minutes.

This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how AI works: moving from a passive assistant to an active collaborator that continuously learns and improves through real-world use. For organizations in scientific research, engineering, manufacturing, and data analysis, PhanthyModel significantly lowers the barriers to advanced modeling, accelerates experimentation and R&D cycles, and helps turn innovative ideas into reality much faster.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Phancy Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Phancy Group PhanthyModel

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