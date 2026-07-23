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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

STARTRADER launches 85 new US stock CFD instruments

July 23, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
STARTRADER launched 42 new 24/5 US stock CFDs and will introduce 43 new 24/7 US stock CFDs from 27 July, expanding its offering to 85 new instruments covering NVIDIA, Apple and Meta.

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of 42 new 24/5 US Stock CFDs and confirmed 43 new 24/7 US Stock CFDs from 27 July 2026, giving clients direct access to 85 widely traded names.

The 24/5 range spans technology, energy, healthcare, finance, and industrials, covering Boeing, SpaceX, Mastercard, and Palo Alto Networks across themes including defence modernisation, cybersecurity, and aerospace innovation.

From 27 July 2026, the 24/7 stock CFD range addresses one of the most persistent constraints in equity trading: exchange schedules. Available from Monday through Sunday, 00:00–24:00 (GMT+3 platform time), it covers CFDs on AI and semiconductor leaders NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, and AMD; platform economy giants Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and Palantir; financial anchors JPMorgan and Visa; and emerging-sector names including Tesla, Circle Internet Group, and AST SpaceMobile.

As market-moving events increasingly occur outside traditional trading hours, the ability to respond without restriction has become one of the most meaningful advantages a broker can offer. STARTRADER's commitment is structural: a product architecture built around the pace at which the world moves and the needs of clients across every time zone.

"Our clients follow markets across time zones, make decisions over weekends, and receive news at midnight. This launch is built around that reality, giving every client equal access, wherever they are and at any hour."
Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

With a growing global client base and a clear direction toward broader, deeper market access, STARTRADER is actively building the next phase of its product offering, one where the barriers between clients and the markets they want to trade continue to narrow.

Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

By PR Newswire

STARTRADER

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
STARTRADER NVIDIA Apple Stock CFDs US stock Technology Energy

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