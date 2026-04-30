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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Phancy Group scales computing resources to boost API business

April 30, 2026 | 15:47
(0) user say
The technology firm expanded its computing capacity to support growing demand for its application programming interface services, aiming to accelerate business momentum.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK) announced today that it proposes to purchase GPU servers and related accessories at a total consideration of RMB 400 million. The servers are applicable for model inference and training, and will be deployed in the Group's API business to meet the rapidly growing market demand for API calls.

Phancy's API business continues to show robust momentum. In Q1 2026, customer Token call volume surged more than 400% compared to Q4 2025, with month-on-month growth multiplying throughout the quarter. The timely deployment of new computing resources will further underpin the sustained and rapid expansion of the business.

Leveraging its leading vGPU technology and extensive experience in large model adaptation, Phancy is able to continuously improve Token call efficiency under the same computing power scale and fully unlock the value of computing resources. This enable the Group to better capture opportunities in the Token economy and establish a solid hardware foundation for large-scale business growth.

This expansion highlights Phancy's long-term commitment to scaling its computing infrastructure. The Company plans to continue investing to meet the strong growth in its API business and capture opportunities in the Token economy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Phancy Group

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TagTag:
Phancy Group API business

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