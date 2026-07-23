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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LSBF Singapore launches School of Health Sciences

July 23, 2026 | 10:53
(0) user say
London School of Business and Finance's Singapore campus launched a new School of Health Sciences in 2026, developed with the University of Roehampton, expanding into high-growth healthcare education.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has announced the launch of its School of Health Sciences in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the institution's continued expansion into high-growth industries. Developed in partnership with the University of Roehampton, London, the new school will deliver internationally recognised UK qualifications designed to prepare graduates for the rapidly evolving healthcare and biomedical sectors.

The launch introduces two undergraduate programmes:

  • Bachelor of Science (Honours) Biomedical and Health Sciences
  • Bachelor of Science (Honours) Biomedical and Health Sciences (Top-Up)

These programmes are supported by a comprehensive academic pathway beginning with Diploma and Higher Diploma in Biomedical Science, Healthcare and Social Care Management, giving students multiple entry routes and seamless progression towards a UK honours degree.

The launch comes at a time when Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a global biomedical and healthcare hub, creating increasing demand for skilled professionals in healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

"The establishment of the School of Health Sciences reflects LSBF's commitment to preparing graduates for one of the world's fastest-growing and most impactful industries," said Dr.Preethi Kesavan, Director of Studies, LSBF Singapore Campus. "Our programmes are designed to equip students with the scientific knowledge, practical competencies and industry relevance needed to contribute meaningfully to healthcare, biomedical innovation and life sciences across Singapore and the wider region."

A distinctive feature of the partnership is the delivery of a full UK curriculum that has been thoughtfully adapted for the needs of learners in Asia. While maintaining the academic standards and quality assurance of the University of Roehampton, the programmes have been structured with an accelerated study pathway, enabling eligible students to complete their honours degree in 24 months—allowing them to graduate sooner without compromising academic quality.

"The launch of our School of Health Sciences represents an important milestone in LSBF's growth strategy," said Sunil Gideon, Senior Vice President of Commercial, LSBF Global. "Through our partnership with the University of Roehampton, we are bringing globally recognised healthcare education to Singapore with programmes that are future-focused, industry-driven and accessible to learners across Asia."

Graduates will be well positioned for careers across healthcare services, biomedical research, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical diagnostics, public health, healthcare administration and related industries. The programmes also provide a strong academic foundation for postgraduate studies and continued professional development.

Applications for the 2026 intake will open soon.

By PR Newswire

London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus

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TagTag:
LSBF London School of Business and Finance's Singapore School of Health Sciences in 2026 Health Sciences School Biomedical Sciences

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