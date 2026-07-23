Loft Dynamics brings VR pilot training to South Asia

ZURICH, Switzerland and GREATER NOIDA, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loft Dynamics, the leader in virtual reality (VR) pilot training, today announced that Indocopters Private Limited will install the first Loft Dynamics Airbus H125 TXi VR full-motion simulator in India. The installation will create South Asia's first dedicated H125 VR training site, expanding pilot training capacity across the region.

For Indocopters, the leading specialist helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organization in the Indian subcontinent, the installation marks a natural extension of its safety role. The company supports operators across the region, helping keep helicopters airworthy, available and mission-ready. With Loft Dynamics' simulator, Indocopters will also help prepare the pilots who fly them.

The installation also comes as Airbus Helicopters and Tata Advanced Systems begin producing the H125 in India at the country's first private-sector helicopter final assembly line in Vemagal, Karnataka. More than 80 H125 aircraft are already in service across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and as more enter service, operators will need pilot training infrastructure that can scale with the fleet.

"The H125 is the backbone of multi-mission helicopter operations across the Indian subcontinent, supporting missions ranging from utility and corporate transport to emergency medical services, disaster response and high-altitude operations, often within the same fleet," said Ajay Shah, CEO of Indocopters Private Limited. "These demanding missions therefore require a very high level of pilot preparedness. The Loft Dynamics H125 flight training device will enable us to deliver realistic, safe and repeatable training for critical scenarios such as emergencies, adverse weather, confined-area landings and high-altitude operations. This project reinforces our commitment to enhancing pilot proficiency, improving flight safety and advancing helicopter training standards in the country."

"The next leap in aviation safety will not come only from better aircraft. It will come from giving pilots better ways to prepare," said Sebastien Borel, CEO of Loft Dynamics. "Advanced helicopter simulation has spent too much time out of reach — something pilots had to travel to, schedule around and use too rarely. That model does not match how operators fly today. Indocopters' investment shows where the industry is going: toward training that sits closer to the fleet, happens more often, reflects real missions and helps operators build readiness before the aircraft ever leaves the ground."

Indocopters will use the simulator for Airbus H125 family type-specific training, emergency procedures, safety training tailored to the region's topography and operating challenges, and selected basic training. The system is expected to support pilots across Indocopters, its affiliates — including Global Vectra Helicorp Limited, India's largest private helicopter company — and other operators across the region. It will be installed at Indocopters' headquarters in Greater Noida, near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), the main international airport serving New Delhi and the National Capital Region.

"The H125 plays a leading role in helicopter operations across India and South Asia, and its next growth chapter in the region depends on more than aircraft availability," said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia. "It depends on the ecosystem around the aircraft — maintenance, parts, training and pilot readiness. With the H125 final assembly line now operational in Vemagal, India is building more local capability around one of Airbus Helicopters' most successful aircraft. Indocopters' investment in Loft Dynamics' simulator adds an important training capability to that ecosystem and offers critical safety benefits by allowing pilots to safely rehearse high-risk or impractical flight scenarios. As a result, the simulator gives operators the ability to enhance flight safety in the region."

Indocopters' H125 TXi VR full-motion simulator will feature a six-degree-of-freedom motion system and an integrated glass cockpit. The system pairs full-motion simulation with a 360-degree 3D VR environment, force-feedback controls and a compact footprint, helping pilots practice normal operations, abnormal events, emergency procedures and mission-specific conditions in a controlled setting. Loft Dynamics' flight simulation training devices are much smaller than traditional full-flight simulators, making advanced training easier to place closer to operators and pilots.

The announcement comes as India's helicopter sector continues to build local aviation capacity, from aircraft operations and maintenance to training. Through Indocopters and Global Vectra Helicorp Limited, the Vectra Group combines large-scale flight operations with deep technical and maintenance capabilities across the region.

Learn more at LoftDynamics.com.