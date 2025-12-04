ONESIAM hosts Magical Celebration 2025 at five iconic Bangkok destinations

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - This holiday season, international travelers and families are invited to experience "The Magical Celebration 2025" by ONESIAM, a city-wide festive campaign spanning five iconic experiential destinations across Bangkok. Running from December 2025 through January 2026, the celebration unites immersive art installations, creative showcases, live performances, family attractions, and landmark riverfront spectacles into one seamlessly curated festive journey, culminating in breathtaking year-end countdown celebrations along the Chao Phraya River.

Celebrate the season with family activities and festive events across 5 malls

From creativity driven showcases at Siam Paragon and Siam Center to world class attractions at Siam Discovery, vibrant riverside spectacles at ICONSIAM, and festive shopping experiences at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, each destination presents its own interpretation of the season, together creating one unforgettable festive route for visitors of every age.



At Siam Paragon, the festive season reaches new heights with the debut of POP LAND Exclusive Festive Event in Thailand – the first POP LAND experience outside of China. Guests step into POP LAND CASTLE, featuring five-meter-tall figures of MOKOKO alongside Molly, Skullpanda, and Hirono within an interactive maze adventure designed to delight fans of art toys and families alike. The experience is complemented by the whimsical POP LAND CHRISTMAS TREE, Thailand's first festive tree decorated with exclusive art toy installations, and POP LAND CASCADE, a fantasy tunnel filled with character discoveries. The season shines brighter with The Mystery Wonderland Christmas Tree, a grand holiday centerpiece adorned with magical décor and light displays.

Beyond festive installations, Siam Paragon introduces powerful new attractions including EATELIER, a Dining Entertainment Zone with over 700 restaurants offering global cuisines, chef collaborations, and immersive dining concepts. The debut of NEXTOPIA, the Prototype of the World of Tomorrow and sustainable experiences, invites families into a fun fueled attraction where play becomes purpose. Through interactive installations and immersive storytelling, visitors take part in simple positive actions that reward both the Earth and themselves through meaningful engagement. Completing the lineup is MELAND, the first world leading indoor theme park outside of China, delivering spectacular indoor thrills designed for children and families.



The festive season is further enriched by International Shows & Performances from Europe, before culminating in the spectacular Countdown Celebration on 31 Dec 2025.

At Siam Center, the festive spirit comes alive through art and playful creativity celebrating the power of THAI. The highlight is the iconic Art of THAI-inspired Christmas Tree, a one-of-a-kind installation by Thai graffiti artist REDMUUK transforming traditional Thai culture into a bold contemporary centerpiece, accompanied by interactive festive activities throughout the mall. Adding to the excitement is the extension of POP LAND Exclusive Festive Event in Thailand, featuring POPSICLE, an ice cream café showcasing a 2.5-meter LABUBU figure and serving special popsicle flavors available only in Thailand, alongside POP SLIDE, a giant pink ball pit slide attraction with the playful game Finding Mokoko, offering picture perfect moments for families. For a calmer holiday experience, visitors can explore the elegant PAÑPURI Luminous House Pop-Up Quiet Illumination Holiday 2026 Collection, showcasing three new scents Silent Flame, Golden Ember, and Luminous Dawn curated for thoughtful seasonal gifting available exclusively at Siam Center.



At Siam Discovery, creativity takes center stage through immersive festive celebrations with The Magical Celebration Siam Discovery 2026 – a festive showcase where creativity meets the spirit of giving, highlighted by The Kinetic Kaleido Christmas Tree under the concept The Cosmic Origami of Light, blending art and technology into a striking centerpiece. Visitors are invited to participate in curated workshops and explore personalized gifts through Magical Curated Gifting, creating meaningful moments of self-expression throughout the season. The space also becomes a creative hub where visitors can interact with creators, enjoy pop-up showcases, and discover inspiring gift ideas centered on individuality and creativity.



At ICONSIAM, the riverside becomes the heart of Bangkok's year end celebrations, beginning with Bangkok Illumination, a city-wide lighting spectacle along the Chao Phraya River transforming the riverside into a breathtaking canvas of lights that reflect across the river in shimmering waves of color. Visitors then experience Vijit CHAO PHRAYA 2025: The Light of Siam, The Mother of the Nation, a light and music spectacle blending Thai heritage and international melodies through the renowned Thaiconic Lighting Symphony, where stories of the past and future of Thailand are expressed through large scale projections and synchronized illumination. Nightly multimedia water shows at 6:55 PM, 7:55 PM, and 8:55 PM further animate the riverfront with fountains and movement. The celebrations reach their global crescendo with ICONSIAM AMAZING THAILAND COUNTDOWN 2026 A GLOBAL PHENOMENAL CELEBRATION AT THE ICON UNRIVALED, featuring 4D Sky Show: An Eco-Friendly Spectacle Uniting Drones and Pyrotechnic Wonders, electrifying performances by global sensation Mark Tuan and top Thai artists, and 5 nights of endless entertainment along Bangkok's riverscape.



Completing the festive route at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, visitors enjoy seasonal activities including Photo Booth Installation, DIY Workshop: Traditional Thai Perfume Sachet, and a Thai Sweet Treat Giveaway for shoppers with qualifying spend, making it an ideal stop for relaxed holiday shopping with a festive twist.



To enhance every celebration, international travelers can enjoy exclusive rewards with the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, the must-have tourist privilege card for anyone visiting Bangkok. Cardholders with minimum spending starting from 3,000 THB across dining, shopping, and participating in-mall attractions are eligible to redeem Siam Gift Cards, limited edition souvenirs from ICONCRAFT x ARTSTORY by Autistic Thai, special branded gift sets, and until 15 December 2025, enjoy an additional dining bonus with a 250 THB gift card from Blue by Alain Ducasse when spending a minimum of 16,000 THB.



For full campaign details and to register for the tourist card, please visit https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/9220/the-magical-celebration-2026/



This festive season, let ONESIAM turn Bangkok into your family's ultimate year end destination filled with art, lights, creativity, performances, wonder attractions, and exclusive privileges that combine to create moments that last a lifetime.



https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.