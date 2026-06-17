Ningxia goji berry industry undergoes global upgrade from ancient delicacy to international trend

ZHONGWEI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Lush plantations glitter across the sun-drenched Yellow River alluvial plain at an elevation of 1,100 meters on the eastern flank of the Helan Mountains. This is Zhongning County in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, located in northwestern China. As the opening ceremony of the 9th Goji Berry Industry Expo officially kicks off on June 14th here, farmers are busy harvesting the first goji berries of 2026.

Ningxia Goji Berries

While goji berries are widely cultivated across China, Ningxia goji berries stand out for their exceptional quality and have become the region's most iconic specialty. As the core producing area of authentic Ningxia goji berries, also known as wolfberries, Zhongning enjoys over 3,000 hours of annual sunlight. The weakly alkaline soil, formed by the convergence of the Yellow River and Qingshui River, is rich in essential minerals and trace elements. These unique natural conditions have given birth to this distinctive "Magic Fruit.""Every single goji berry is hand-picked," said Pan Tai'an, chairman of Ningxia Wolfberry Goji Industry Co., Ltd., a leading regional goji producer. "The goji trees blossom and bear fruit simultaneously, which means all berries must be harvested manually.""Thanks to Ningxia's cool climate, pests and diseases are rare here. Still, we never use chemical fertilizers or pesticides. We only apply organic compost to guarantee the pure, natural quality of our goji berries," he added.In China, Ningxia goji berries have been treasured as a medicinal and edible delicacy. It is the only goji variety officially listed for medicinal use in the Pharmacopoeia of the People's Republic of China. The ancient Chinese medical masterpiece, the Shennong Ben Cao Jing (Classic of Materia Medica), documents their anti-aging properties. This profound cultural heritage has laid a solid foundation for Ningxia goji berries to enter international markets.Today, this ancient red berry has gained unprecedented global popularity. Boasting powerful anti-aging benefits, high vitamin C content, and abundant antioxidants, Ningxia goji berries have become a trending "superfood" on international social media. Overseas consumers are willing to pay a premium for authentic Ningxia products, freeing the berry from its former identity as a niche, rustic specialty."Western researchers have long been studying the health benefits of goji berries, including immune enhancement, anti-tumor effects, and anti-aging properties. They call it a 'superfood' and extract its active ingredients for use in health supplements and cosmetics," Pan Tai'an explains. "This inspired me to focus on deep processing, because that's where the real value lies."For decades, the industry was held back by two major bottlenecks: the extreme perishability of fresh berries and underdeveloped deep-processing technology. To address these issues, the company invested six years in intensive R&D and successfully developed ambient-temperature preservation technology for goji puree. This pioneering breakthrough fills a technical gap and sets world-leading standards for the global goji industry.To retain precious nutrients, fresh goji berries go through cleaning, pulping, sterilization and canning within two hours after harvest. This rigorous workflow best preserves key nutrients including goji polysaccharides, betaine and zeaxanthin to the greatest extent possible.Powered by this core innovation, the company has produced over 100,000 tons of goji puree, with total sales exceeding 2 billion yuan (about 293 million U.S. dollars). More importantly, the technology has driven the construction of 50 high-standard production lines across Ningxia, marking a decisive shift - transforming the regional industry from raw material sales to high-value product manufacturing.According to the latest data provided by the Goji Industry Development Center of the Ningxia Forestry and Grassland Administration, Ningxia's goji marketing network covers more than 50 countries and regions spanning Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In 2025, Ningxia's fresh goji berry output reached 200,000 tons, with the full industrial chain output value exceeding 21.3 billion yuan.While technology-driven companies like Ningxia Wolfberry are deepening their presence in international supply chains, emerging players in the goji industry are reshaping the consumer perception of goji berries as "just a traditional medicinal herb." As a leader in e-commerce, Ningxia Qilixiang Goji Co., Ltd. is dedicated to promoting this traditional tonic to the younger generation. Founded in 2009 by three university students with a startup fund of just 700 yuan from their living allowances, the company has now grown into a top-tier brand with annual sales exceeding 1 billion yuan.To transform traditional wellness into a trendy lifestyle, Qilixiang has developed a variety of blended purees - such as goji-ginseng, red date-goji, and mulberry-goji - all paired with eye-catching packaging. Operating about 200 online stores, the company has consistently ranked first in e-commerce sales for goji products.These Innovative, high-value-added products derived from goji berries - including goji puree, goji seed oil, and goji juice - are now enjoying immense global demand. Once viewed as a mysterious Chinese herbal remedy, Ningxia goji berries have now become part of daily life for middle-class families from New York to London, a favorite among Hollywood celebrities, and a common ingredient in premium restaurants worldwide.The international reputation is built on rigorous quality control. To meet the highest global food safety standards for organic products, Ningxia goji companies adhere to the world's most stringent regulations. For instance, Ningxia Wolfberry has held organic certifications from North America, the European Union and Japan for 21 consecutive years, earning a "green pass" to the global market. To date, its products have been exported to 33 countries and regions worldwide.Today, Ningxia's goji industry is no longer confined to production and sales; it is gradually embracing a diversified development model. With the establishment of goji art galleries, history museums, and experience centers, the industry is shifting from merely "selling products" to "selling scenery" and "selling culture," growing into a multi-faceted and integrated economic driver.The transformation of Ningxia goji berries reflects the progress and the rise of Chinese products and brands. It has evolved from a little-known northwest specialty and low-end raw material exporter into a global health trend and a modern, diversified industry fueled by technology, creativity, and culture. This journey mirrors the broader transformation of China's traditional agriculture and the innovative drive of its real economy.

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