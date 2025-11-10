Corporate

NineSmart wins top PropTech award for smart property platform

November 10, 2025 | 08:30
IoT PropTech solutions provider NineSmart has announced its win at 2025 Smart Living Partnership Awards, organized by etnet and Cyberport.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2025 - IoT PropTech solutions provider NineSmart has announced its win at 2025 Smart Living Partnership Awards, organized by etnet and Cyberport, receiving the honor of "Outstanding Smart Property Management Platform" in the PropTech category. This award reaffirms the success of NineSmart's flagship product Smart Property, a locally developed IoT platform that effectively addresses pain points in the property management industry.

Left: Alvin Kwok, Technical Director of NineSmart Right: Lucas Mo, CEO of NineSmart



Streamline Operations through App and Cloud Platform

Amid rapid developments in PropTech and robotics, NineSmart has leveraged its strengths in software development, system-hardware integration and hardware production to create its intelligent property management platform Smart Property. It helps property companies overcome challenges in recruitment, labor costs and digital transformation.

By seamlessly connecting residential, commercial buildings, offices and clubhouse facilities to a cloud system, Smart Property enables facility users and managers to manage daily operations such as access control, facility reservations, e-payments and building notices through a mobile app.

"Automation" to Tackle Challenges and Enhance Efficiency

Key features of Smart Property include contactless QR code access, smart video intercom, smart mailbox, smart locker and elevator control system. By automating workflows, it minimizes manual intervention and leverages cloud-based analytics to monitor facility usage data, effectively addressing manpower shortages.

"This award validates NineSmart's commitment as a Cyberport enterprise to enabling smart living through technology. Smart Property is not just a platform — it is an ecosystem designed to automate workflows, reduce operating costs and promote sustainable development." said Lucas Mo, CEO of NineSmart.

Integrating AI and Robotics for a Contactless Future

Smart Property has been implemented for renovated buildings, new residential projects, hotels, clubhouses, school campuses and mini-storages. "We will incorporate Smart Property with AI-driven data analytics, blockchain for data integrity, and robotics for cleaning, navigation, delivery, patrolling and security, further enhancing its capabilities," said Alvin Kwok, Technical Director of NineSmart.

https://ninesmart.io/zh_hant/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By NineSmart Limited

NineSmart IoT PropTech 2025 Smart Living Partnership Awards

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

