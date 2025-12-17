Corporate

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

December 17, 2025 | 14:32
(0) user say
Stars made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet at this year's prestigious fashion industry event.
LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 - Desert diamonds graced the red-carpet at this year's Fashion Awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall on 1st December. Attendees including singer-songwriter Lily Allen, musician and actor Little Simz and racing driver Bianca Bustamante attended this evening's Fashion Awards wearing natural diamond jewellery set with Desert diamonds.

Lily Allen chose to wear Desert diamonds by Moussaieff, styled by Leith Clark.

High Jewellery choker with 28.72 carats of brown, rough diamonds and 55.72cts of white diamonds, set in white gold along with High Jewellery earrings with 35.82 carats and 35.66 carats of deep orange-brown diamonds and 6.43 carats of white diamonds, set in platinum.

Little Simz, winner of the Cultural Innovator of the Year, wore Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian, styled by Luci Ellis.

Bianca Bustamante wore Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian, styled by Holly White.

Desert diamonds capture a rare interplay of light and earthy tones, creating an intimate connection between the wild landscape from which they are born and the individual who wears them. Inspired by the breathtaking hues of vast desert landscapes, these diamonds reveal a spectrum of natural colours. Starting in warm whites and sunlit yellows through to champagne and honey tones. As the colours deepen, the palette unfolds into shades of ochre, whiskey, and sunset brown, echoing golden dunes, amber skies, and the fiery glow of the horizon.

At its heart, every desert diamond is a celebration of individuality, an invitation to choose a natural diamond that resonates with one's own story, personal style, and sense of beauty.

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By A Diamond is Forever

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Fashion Awards 2025 Desert diamonds Lily Allen

ISCA unveils plan to future proof Singapore accounting firms

ISCA unveils plan to future proof Singapore accounting firms

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
