Mountain Emei season invites global visitors to winter fun

December 17, 2025 | 14:27
The annual festival promotes its combination of snowy landscapes, hot springs, and cultural activities to tourists worldwide.

EMEISHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 - On the evening of December 14, as the 218-meter-high Twin Towers lit up with a spectacular giant-screen light show, the launch ceremony of the 2025 Leshan Winter Tour and the 27th Mount Emei Ice, Snow & Hot Spring Season was held at Jiaozi Music Square in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Organized by the People's Government of Emeishan City and the Mount Emei Scenic Area Management Committee, the event invited global travelers to "have fun in the snow".

As night fell, the dazzling light show on the Jiaozhi Twin Towers brought the iconic cultural and tourism elements of Mount Emei to life through dynamic visuals, from towering peaks and misty hot springs to auspicious, adorable elephants, playful monkeys, and flurrying snowscapes. At the event, the Leshan Cultural Tourism Ambassador unveiled a winter travel guide packed with exciting new experiences beyond the classic "snow sightseeing, hot spring baths, and culinary delights". Visitors can explore the region aboard double-decker sightseeing buses, stop at unique spots such as the Diechuan Malt Whisky Experience Center on the southern slopes of Mount Emei, or discover cultural landmarks like the Palace Museum Relics Southward Migration Exhibition Hall. This journey offers a profound blend of natural experiences and cultural discovery.

The event also featured an innovative skit that presented novel ways to enjoy Mount Emei in winter. Malaysian tourists joined actors in immersive scenes, from admiring snow-capped vistas at the Golden Summit, skiing at the Leidongping Ski Resort, soaking in the therapeutic Lingxiu Hot Springs, to exploring the intangible cultural heritage of Emei Wushu. The immersive performance allowed them to fully experience the captivating winter charm of Mount Emei.

Additionally, the Mount Emei Scenic Area introduced three highly anticipated winter travel incentives that evening.

From January 1 to April 30, 2026 (excluding the Spring Festival Golden Week), full-price ticket holders who visit only either the Qingyin Area or the Wannian Area, or hike to the Golden Summit Area from these two spots, will automatically receive scenic area exclusive currency equivalent to 50% of their ticket price. This credit will be deposited into their digital wallets on the official tourism platform of Mount Emei and is redeemable for expenses at both online and offline partner merchants, covering dining, accommodation, cultural and creative products, and other eligible purchases.

From December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026 (excluding national statutory holidays), individual shareholders holding 500 or more shares of Emeishan A stock as well as representatives of corporate shareholders are entitled to four exclusive complimentary privileges: free entry to the scenic area, free access to the Wannian Cableway, free snowboarding at the Leidongping Ski Resort, and free admission to the three major hot springs. Accompanying family members are also entitled to seven exclusive discount privileges for scenic area tickets, cableway rides, and hot spring access.

Tailored preferential policies are available for various tour groups, including full-mountain tour groups, large-scale tour groups, inbound tour groups, and study tour groups. Guides and leaders of inbound tour groups (including those from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions) are eligible for a 50% discount on sightseeing bus tickets, with the groups being eligible for half-price admission to the Mount Emei Scenic Area.

This year's Ice, Snow & Hot Spring Season will last through March 2026, transforming Mount Emei into a winter-long paradise of snow and joy. Beyond the classic experiences like snow fun and hot spring baths, a series of innovative interactive events will be launched, including the "Global Search for Emei's Kindred Spirits" campaign, the Ice and Snow Kung Fu Challenge, and the "Snowy Little Macaque" Photography Contest.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Mount Emei Scenic Area Management Committee

TagTag:
Mountain Emei Mountain Emei season Winter fun Snowy landscapes

