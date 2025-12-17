TSquared Lab launches AI longevity ecosystem with Noviu Health

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - TSquared Lab today announced the launch of TSquared Health, a new longevity-focused company designed to help individuals understand and improve their healthspan. By unifying advanced biomarker testing, wearable-derived insights, AI-supported clinical guidance, and targeted optimisation pathways, TSquared Health delivers a structured and continuous approach to preventive care and healthspan optimisation.



As part of the launch, TSquared Health has acquired the clinical operations of Noviu Health, a longevity-focused medical practice operating for more than two years. The clinical division now spans across two locations, an established clinic at Upper Paya Lebar Road and a new flagship TSquared Health clinic in Singapore's Central Business District, expanding access to physician-led longevity services.



TSquared Health's medical strategy will be overseen by Dr. Hisham Badaruddin, a longevity-focused physician who has led preventive health programmes across clinical and corporate settings. He brings deep experience in metabolic and hormonal health, as well as data-informed personalised medicine, strengthening TSquared Health's commitment to medically rigorous, data-driven longevity care.



From Total Transformation to Lifelong Transformation



TSquared Lab is widely recognised for its Total Transformation Ecosystem, a science-backed framework unifying personal training, recovery, nutrition, and expert coaching into a structured, results-focused journey. With TSquared Health, the ecosystem now extends into medically supervised longevity and healthspan optimisation.



"TSquared Lab was built on the belief that people deserve results that stay with them," said Afshan Thakkar, CEO and Founder of TSquared Lab. "TSquared Health is the evolution of that vision — taking our transformation philosophy and applying it to longevity. It is not only about how strong you are today, but how strong, sharp, and independent you will remain decades from now. Our goal is to democratise world-class longevity care by making it accessible, actionable, and continuous."



With metabolic and lifestyle-driven conditions rising across the region, demand for proactive healthcare has never been higher. TSquared Health addresses this need by supporting early identification, prioritised interventions, and doctor-led optimisation before symptoms develop, empowering clients to take control of their long-term well-being.



The TSquared Integrated AI Longevity Ecosystem



The longevity space today is fragmented: most clinics provide basic biomarker insights with limited follow-through, leaving clients without a clear path forward. TSquared Health was designed to close this gap through a fully integrated, closed-loop ecosystem that aligns medical diagnostics with real-world execution. The ecosystem integrates:

Physician-led Longevity Assessment – Comprehensive medical evaluation focused on metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, inflammatory, and cognitive health. Advanced Biomarker Panels – Two membership tiers, Signature and Elite panels including a deep baseline and a follow-up round, enabling measurement of meaningful biological change over time Wearable & Device Insights – Continuous inputs such as sleep, recovery, activity, and HRV incorporated into interpretation AI Insights Layer – transforming biological data into prioritised, actionable steps and continuous monitoring Personalised Optimisation Pathways: Integrated support across training, movement, nutrition, recovery, and clinical protocols to help clients implement and sustain improvements

Aligned with TSquared Health's commitment to accessibility, the Signature and Elite Panels are priced to make high-quality preventive testing available to far more people.



By unifying these five key components into a single coordinated system, TSquared Health ensures clients receive clear guidance, precise priorities, and real-world support that drives measurable change.



Turning Data into Action: The TSquared Healthspan Intelligence Engine



At the centre of the ecosystem is the TSquared Healthspan Intelligence Engine, a proprietary AI system that transforms each client's biomarker, wearable, and lifestyle data into a personalised healthspan score and a focused set of prioritised actions.



Trained with extensive longevity research, the engine highlights the key factors across metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, inflammatory, cognitive, and recovery pathways.



Every output is reviewed by an experienced longevity physician, ensuring insights are medically sound, contextualised, and actionable. Rather than pages of raw numbers, clients receive clear, structured guidance on their results and the steps to take next.



The intelligence engine is included with every Signature and Elite Membership.



TSquared Health's Closed-Loop Longevity Model



Assess. Interpret. Optimise.



Most longevity programmes stop at the first two steps. TSquared Health is built around the third, turning insights into action to drive measurable, long-term health improvements.



Once priorities are identified, TSquared Health activates targeted clinical pathways across its integrated ecosystem, supporting outcomes in areas such as metabolic health, hormonal balance, inflammation control, cardiovascular and cognitive optimisation, and recovery restoration.



"TSquared Health represents a new frontier in proactive healthcare," said Dr. Hisham Badaruddin, Chief Medical Officer. "By combining biomarker testing, structured interpretation, and real-world intervention under one ecosystem, we can meaningfully shift the trajectory of our clients' long-term health."

