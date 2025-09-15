Corporate

NineSmart Cyberport Boost Propels Smart Property Robot Launch October

September 15, 2025 | 14:59
(0) user say
AI concierge and patrol bots trim building OPEX by a fifth, letting facility managers rank for smart property Hong Kong with live demo invites.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - PropTech startup NineSmart is pleased to announce a series of major milestones: selection as an incubatee in the Cyberport Smart Living Startup Programme, a close partnership with renowned property management Cushman & Wakefield Property Management Limited (Cushman & Wakefield Property Management), and the upcoming October launch of its NineSmart Robotics Solution.

Accelerating Growth with Cyberport Resources

As a member of Cyberport Smart Living Incubation Programme, NineSmart has leveraged unparalleled mentorship, technical resources, and access to an ecosystem of over 2,000 tech companies. These facilitated the development of its flagship smart property management platform, NineSmart Go!, and will support the October debut of the AI-powered NineSmart Robotics Solution — integrating smart living into both commercial and residential environments.

Joint Smart Property Projects with Cushman & Wakefield Property Management

The partnership combines NineSmart’s AI-driven property management platform with Cushman & Wakefield Property Management’s leading expertise in property services. Several joint projects have already launched, including a comprehensive IoT smart estate solution for a residential property in Kowloon, and enhanced management quality and resident experience through:
  • QR code access: Providing secure entry for residents and visitors
  • Smart intercom: Integrated with smart intercom system to improve visitor-resident communications
  • Online booking: Integrated with e-payment for streamlined facility reservations and payments
  • News and notifications: Real-time mobile app alerts for residents
A key success factor is overcoming hardware limitations — deploying smart solution with minimal retrofitting to reduce installation costs:
  • No major rewiring: Utilizing IoT wireless modules and existing building wiring, cutting installation costs by 70%
  • Retain existing systems: QR/ NFC scanners link directly to traditional electric locks or intercoms, avoiding large-scale hardware replacement
  • No server rooms required: IoT controllers fit discreetly into existing electrical cabinets in old buildings
The solution supports QR code, NFC, Octopus and resident cards, ensuring elderly can continue familiar entry methods. Facility management features automated workflows for fast bookings and maintenance requests, raising resident satisfaction rates to 95%. Moreover, the modular solution is expandable to meet the needs of growing user groups or complex estate layouts for future upgrades.

Robotics for Long-Term Operational Efficiency

NineSmart Robotics Solution, launching in October, will be integrated with NineSmart Go! platform. Featuring capabilities such as autonomous facility monitoring, real-time data analytics, and support for both residents and tenants, the solution harnesses AI to streamline routine operations—significantly reducing manpower, management time and costs. This innovation empowers property industry to embrace the digital era with greater efficiency and intelligence.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit ninesmart.io to learn more.

By NineSmart

NineSmart Proptech Cyberport Smart Living Startup Programme

IVD Medical ETHK Vision Debuts September Fourteen, Public Health Chain

IVD Medical ETHK Vision Debuts September Fourteen, Public Health Chain

BODY WORLDS Turns Thirty, Anatomy Exhibition Still Rewrites Self View

BODY WORLDS Turns Thirty, Anatomy Exhibition Still Rewrites Self View

Ayden Sng Caltex Pit Stop Returns for Third Year at Holland Station

Ayden Sng Caltex Pit Stop Returns for Third Year at Holland Station

TVB Bags Eleven Spark Awards 2025 Including Media of the Year

TVB Bags Eleven Spark Awards 2025 Including Media of the Year

