CyCraft recognised as sample AI cyber vendor by Gartner

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December, 2025 - CyCraft Technology has been identified as a Gartner® Sample Vendor in both Preemptive Exposure Management (PEM) and Unified Exposure Management (UEM) solutions. With our External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform and XecGuard LLM firewall, CyCraft continues to integrate AI innovation into cybersecurity strategies at forefront.



With AI reshaping cybersecurity landscapes, it is pivotal to adopt unified management that preemptively leverages and secures AI. Integrating AI into cybersecurity defense is one of the emerging trends to combat AI-enabled or affiliated risks. C-suite executives and IT leaders must transit from the traditional detect-and-respond model to an AI-informed, proactive security governance.



Unified Exposed Assets and Attack Surface Management

"The complexity of modern environments leads to fragmented data and isolated visibility. Unified exposure management enables holistic visibility through unified telemetry, enabling comprehensive attack surface visibility, accurate risk assessment and prioritization of remediation efforts."

Gartner, Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Unified Exposure Management Will Drive Displacement of Fragmented Point Solutions, 29 September 2025.



CyCraft External Attack Surface Management (EASM) automatically discovers potential external threats, correlates multiple intelligence and provides an overview of digital assets from the attacker's perspective. Constantly discovering exposed credentials on surface web, dark web or public markets, this module mobilizes early warning and leakage tracing. Moreover, with the exclusively trained AI model, EASM offers mitigation and audit recommendations tailored to various compliance requirements.



AI-empowered Model Safety, Application Security and Posture Governance

"The emerging AI-enabled threat landscape demands more than just faster detection and response; it requires predictive threat intelligence combined with AI-driven analytics and preemptive action. AI and machine learning (ML) technologies must be used to anticipate attack paths and predict where an adversary is likely to strike to more effectively neutralize potential attacks before they begin." Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Preemptive Cybersecurity, 7 October 2025.



LLM inherent and related risks are not virtual shadows but substantial threats that jeopardize everyday existence. Since GenAI or LLM outputs are difficult to control, the continuous verification of both input and output is the only way to ensure the validity of a solution.



Built on this logic, CyCraft's XecGuard is an easily deployable Guardrail module, including cybersecurity, compliance and ethical Guardrails. Defending against Prompt Injection, Jailbreak and Prompt Extraction, XecGuard tackles AI-enabled threats without compromising its performance.



To assess your LLM safety range with quantifiable standards, CyCraft XecArena provides different attack scenarios to compare their performance. Users need to coax the LLM to break its System Prompt or leak confidential information. Join this multi-round testing on XecArena now!



CyCraft continues driving AI innovation in enterprise cybersecurity. In our opinion, this research momentum has further been witnessed by the reception of NeurIPS and EMNLP.



"We believe, being acknowledged in these influential Gartner reports validates our strategic vision and technological innovation," said Dr. Benson Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of CyCraft Technology. "We've consistently invested in AI-driven, preemptive capabilities that enable organizations to stay ahead of invisible threats."



Limited Evaluation Program

EASM Lite Experience



Evaluation Application

For organizations seeking full functionality, CyCraft is offering a limited evaluation program for 50 qualified enterprises. Participants will receive two External Exposure Analysis Reports, enabling security and governance teams to quantify external attack surface risks and establish data-driven priorities for remediation.



Reports

Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Preemptive Cybersecurity, 7 October 2025.



Gartner, Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race: Unified Exposure Management Will Drive Displacement of Fragmented Point Solutions, 29 September 2025.



Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.



https://www.cycraft.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.