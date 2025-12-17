Corporate

StarWorld's Horizon Heen offers all day international dining

December 17, 2025 | 14:07
(0) user say
The new restaurant brings high-end, all-day gastronomy to Macau's central district with a diverse global menu.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - StarWorld Hotel proudly unveils Horizon Heen StarWorld, a brand-new dining floor introducing an all-day international cuisine concept—a first for the Macau's Peninsula's leading integrated urban hotel. Designed to offer guests a seamless and diverse serviced culinary experience, Horizon Heen StarWorld is located on the 6th floor of the hotel, with 24-hour-seven-days-a-week dining, offering a fresh perspective to dining in the heart of Macau.

Building on an enviable track record of Michelin-starred gastronomy at StarWorld, the property's newest sanctuary is adorned with pristine white marble, evoking an ambiance of timeless sophistication. Darker stone accents gracefully encircle the central seating area, creating a striking contrast. From above, the ceiling casts a symphony of light and floral motifs, delicately illuminating the colourful centrepiece, arranged to the season, nestled at the heart of the seating area.

Upon entering Horizon Heen StarWorld, guests are greeted by a striking contrast of flavours. On one side, sizzling teppanyaki grill stations radiate heat for the finest meat and seafood; on the other, a chilled oyster bar offers a refreshing counterpoint. Live culinary theatre unfolds as chefs sauté premium meats and seafood and shuck freshly flown-in oysters before your eyes.

Guests can enjoy oysters freshly shucked and served straight from the shell—or opt for elevated versions cooked with green chilli or garlic sauces. Briny and sweet oysters sourced from the Netherlands, France, and Ireland, among other premium locations, are delivered fresh and served tableside. Complementing the bivalve offerings, are exquisite Japanese sushi and sashimi selections, including Hamachi, scallops, and octopus.

At Horizon Heen StarWorld, an abundant culinary paradise awaits. The teppanyaki grill counter showcases a premium selection of seafood—from Boston lobster and Australian abalone to Canadian cod and Hokkaido scallops. For meat eaters, the menu features Kagoshima A5 wagyu, prime ribeye and tenderloin, New Zealand lamb rack, and U.S. pork shoulder—all expertly seared to unlock flavour and tenderness.

Cantonese favourites play a starring role, with wok-fried specialities and handcrafted dim sum highlighting the region's culinary heritage. Signature dishes include Stir-fried Scallops with Courgette and Black Fungus, and Sautéed Shrimps with Assorted Peppers in XO Sauce. Dim sum classics such as Shrimp Dumplings and Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings with Crab Roe offer guests authentic tastes from the Cantonese culinary canon.

Lovers of Chinese cuisine will be further delighted by Horizon Heen StarWorld's curated selection of Northern Chinese dishes. Known for their harmonious use of spices and seasonings, highlights include Braised Beef with Spring Onions and Stir-fried Prawns with Peppercorns served in a casserole dish—each crafted to captivate the palate.

Expanding into Southeast Asia and beyond, Horizon Heen StarWorld Hotel also features Southeast Asian and global favourites. Guests can indulge in Singaporean Katong Laksa, Vietnamese Beef Pho, and a variety of gourmet burgers and sandwiches—perfect for satisfying international cravings. Seasonal menus add a layer of authenticity spotlighting the freshest ingredients of the moment in harvest-inspired creations.

StarWorld Hotel is a prestigious five-star luxury hotel located in the heart of Macau Peninsula, making it a standout landmark in the vibrant New Port area. Guests can enjoy seamless access to major transportation hubs and popular attractions, such as the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, the Border Gate (Gongbei Port), Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau™, all thanks to the hotel's complimentary shuttle service.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com.

By StarWorld Hotel

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Horizon Heen international dining diverse global menu

Corporate / Media OutReach Newswire

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

