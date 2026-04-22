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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NineSmart showcases property technology at InnoEX 2026

April 22, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
The real estate technology provider demonstrated updated solutions for building management and smart city applications at the Taipei innovation exhibition.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - Hong Kong property technology (PropTech) startup NineSmart, participated in the international innovation and technology event InnoEX, jointly organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As a proud participant of the Smart City Consortium's “SCC Smart Living Pavilion”, NineSmart showcased its latest developments in PropTech, drawing attention from numerous industry professionals and visitors.

NineSmart Booth at InnoEx2026 Showcasing PropTech Solutions
NineSmart Booth at InnoEx2026 Showcasing PropTech Solutions

Show Highlights: Upgraded Smart Property Management Solution Demo

At InnoEX, NineSmart highlighted its upgraded Smart Property solution, featuring multiple innovative functions to enhance resident experience and property management efficiency. Their Smart Intercom system now includes voice-to-text feature, allowing visitors to simply speak the resident's unit number to the intercom panel. The system connects to the resident's app for direct conversation and remote door unlocking, improving access convenience and unmanned management feasibility without compromising security.

For access control, Smart Property enables residents or visitors to scan a QR code on the elevator panel to select and go to multiple designated floors simultaneously, optimizing traffic flow while enhancing security. The Smart Mailbox feature also became a showstopper, equipped with a motion sensor to instantly detect mail delivery. When mail arrives, the system pushes real-time notifications via the app, allowing residents to stay informed without frequent mailbox checks.

On-Site Reactions: Innovations Win Visitor Praise

Visitors were impressed by NineSmart's innovative applications. A visitor noted, "The Smart Mailbox provides instant notifications for new mail, which is extremely practical for daily life - it prevents missing important letters, which is truly impressive." An industry peer added, "NineSmart continuously optimizes its product features to meet the actual needs of the Hong Kong market and property management sector."

Future Development: Driving Automation and Unmanned Operations

NineSmart co-founder, Lucas Mo Tsun-Ming, stated, "We will continue to deepen our Smart Property solutions, focusing investment on automation, transformation and unmanned operation technologies to help the property management industry boost operational efficiency amid labor shortages and evolving management demands."

Currently, NineSmart serves multiple property developers and renowned property management firms, with business spanning new residential projects, retrofitting access systems for old buildings, as well as campuses, clubhouses and commercial offices - committed to advancing smart living and smart city development in Hong Kong.

https://ninesmart.io/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By NineSmart Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
NineSmart property technology InnoEX 2026

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