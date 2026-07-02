Natixis CIB names Luc Bernard CEO of India services hub to drive tech expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Luc Bernard as Chief Executive Officer, Natixis Services in India.



Luc reports to Cécile de Sousa, Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Natixis CIB and Etienne Huret, Head of Portugal and India Hubs, Natixis.

Luc Bernard - Natixis

He brings to the role nearly two decades of experience in Global Capability Center management and offshoring strategies, entrepreneurship, delivery, software engineering, financial markets, architecture, data, digital transformation and innovation.Luc was instrumental in establishing Natixis Services in India, Natixis CIB's technology and innovation hub in Bangalore. He previously held the position of Executive Director and Head of CIB Operations and IT and served on the Board of Directors at Natixis Services in India from 2021 until 2025. He then transitioned to Natixis Investment Managers in Paris, where he has been serving as Head of IT Production until his current appointment. Prior to joining the IT team at Natixis CIB in 2014, Luc gained experience as a Software Developer at Société Générale and Partners Advisers SA. He holds a Master's degree in Electronic Engineering from Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs de Brest and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris.In his new role as Chief Executive Officer, Luc will support the growth of Natixis Services in India and strengthen its integration within Natixis's global processes.said, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Luc back to Bangalore to lead our India center of expertise as it celebrates its five-year anniversary. He has been pivotal in setting up this crucial operation, and spearheading technology-driven transformation and process optimization. Luc's extensive knowledge of our internal processes, coupled with his proven track record in India, positions him perfectly to assume the leadership responsibilities of Natixis Services in India."said, "Luc's appointment is a key milestone in our commitment to further developing Bangalore as a critical hub for the Groupe BPCE and Natixis businesses. I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to grow synergies between our Portugal and India hubs and collaborate closely with the Group on strategic initiatives."

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Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.



Our teams of experts in close to 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.



As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A2, Fitch Ratings: A+, R&I: A+).