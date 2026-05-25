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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nine firms including Hyundai Motor Group sign hydrogen MOU to advance Hong Kong's green economy

May 25, 2026 | 14:25
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At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 on May 18, nine companies from South Korea, mainland China, France and Hong Kong signed a landmark memorandum of understanding to accelerate hydrogen energy development and support Hong Kong's transition to a low-carbon economy.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy.
At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy. Photo shows (from left) Senior Vice President (Sustainability) for Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Ms Olivia To; the Director-General of Investment Promotion of InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau; Executive Vice President and Head of Energy & Hydrogen Policy Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Group, Mr Seung Kyu-shin; Deputy Minister for Territorial and Urban Policy at Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Mr Jeong Eui-kyung; the Global Head of Financial Services, Fintech & Sustainability of InvestHK, Mr King Leung; and Senior Vice President, Transport, Logistics and Industrials of InvestHK, Ms Bonnie Ho, at the symposium.
At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy. Photo shows (from left) Senior Vice President (Sustainability) for Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Ms Olivia To; the Director-General of Investment Promotion of InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau; Executive Vice President and Head of Energy & Hydrogen Policy Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Group, Seung Kyu-shin; Deputy Minister for Territorial and Urban Policy at Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Jeong Eui-kyung; the Global Head of Financial Services, Fintech & Sustainability of InvestHK, King Leung; and Senior Vice President, Transport, Logistics and Industrials of InvestHK, Ms Bonnie Ho, at the symposium.

This multi-party signing was officiated by Deputy Minister for Territorial and Urban Policy at Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Jeong Eui-kyung; the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong; the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Poon Kwok-ying; and the Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Ms Alpha Lau.

Spearheaded by Hyundai Motor Group, the MOU establishes a collaborative framework to build a comprehensive, self-sustaining hydrogen ecosystem in Hong Kong, targeted to be fully operational by the end of 2030. The collaboration will prioritise the development of waste-to-hydrogen technologies to convert landfill gas into clean energy, along with an immediate focus on piloting a liquefied hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. To enable full value chain integration, it also targets the deployment of customised hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles, including tour and airport shuttle buses.

Through facilitating public-private partnerships and inter-governmental collaboration, InvestHK is supporting Hyundai Motor Group and its partners to implement go-to-market strategies aligned with the shared vision for hydrogen ecosystem building.

This partnership will also position Hong Kong as a strategic base for Hyundai Motor Group's hydrogen business expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Miss Wong said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in developing tangible, on-the-ground hydrogen applications to accelerate the green transition towards carbon neutrality. By combining Korea's world-class technological capabilities with Hong Kong's strategic urban context, Hong Kong could serve as an exceptional international demonstration platform for showcasing green and low-carbon technologies. If these cutting-edge innovations could be applied and scaled up successfully here, it will serve as a positive model and provide highly viable options for reference by modern cities worldwide."

Ms Lau said, "Today's multi-party signing is both a landmark moment for Hong Kong's green economy and a clear signal that the city's hydrogen ecosystem is gaining real traction. Over the past three years, InvestHK has helped leading hydrogen enterprises establish themselves in Hong Kong, several of which have since listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising over $2.5 billion in total. For businesses with global green ambitions, Hong Kong is where business growth takes shape."

Executive Vice President and Head of Energy & Hydrogen Policy Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Group, Seung Kyu-shin, said, "This MOU was signed as Hyundai Motor Group's commitment to advancing Hong Kong's proactive hydrogen policies and driving the acceleration of its hydrogen ecosystem utilising the Group's hydrogen business capability and experience. Starting with Hong Kong, we look forward to expanding our collaboration and business opportunities across the broader Asia-Pacific hydrogen market."

Partners entering into this MOU include Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Engineering & Construction from Hyundai Motor Group, China Inspection Co Ltd, Chun Wo Bus Services Limited, Chun Wo Construction & Engineering Company Limited, Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co Ltd, JEA ENG, Templewater Limited, the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, and Veolia Hong Kong Holding Limited.

This multi-party, long-term collaboration is set to establish a robust, end-to-end hydrogen industry chain - spanning production, storage, transportation, refuelling and utilisation.

New energy is vital to Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050 and the national dual-carbon goals. As set out in the Chief Executive's 2025 Policy Address, Hong Kong will establish public hydrogen filling facilities on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, press ahead with more hydrogen trial projects, and develop the GBA Hydrogen Corridor in collaboration with Guangdong Province. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is actively advancing hydrogen development through technological innovation, talent cultivation, ecosystem building, and regional co-ordination. To date, over 30 hydrogen trial projects have been greenlit, paving the way not only for decarbonisation targets, but also for unlocking new quality productive forces for green economic growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By InvestHK

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TagTag:
Hyundai Motor Hydrogen energy development Lowcarbon economy

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