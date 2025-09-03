Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MyRepublic Unveils HaloHome: Bespoke WiFi for Rich Homes

September 03, 2025 | 13:55
(0) user say
When Singapore's telco launches premium home network solutions far beyond standard WiFi, the question is whether users will pay extra for "luxury internet."
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - MyRepublic, a recognised innovator in the broadband industry for its appeal to gamers and digital natives, today announced the launch of MyRepublic HaloHome, a premium managed home network and IT solutions designed for homeowners seeking enterprise-grade connectivity, reliability, and convenience.

“As homes become smarter and more digitally demanding, families need more than a one-size-fits-all Wi-Fi setup,” said Ng Wey Keen, Head of Connectivity at MyRepublic. “Larger homes, luxury residences, and uniquely designed apartments require networks that are both robust and seamless. With MyRepublic HaloHome, we deliver bespoke Wi-Fi solutions as the foundation of the modern home, complementing them with integrated IT and smart-home services, such as CCTV, doorbells, and more. The result is a truly seamless and convenient living experience where connectivity and technology work effortlessly together.”

Built for the demands of modern digital living, MyRepublic HaloHome combines advanced networking with a white-glove service model. Backed by a dedicated team of industry network professionals, every solution is curated, from consultation and customised design to professional installation and proactive ongoing support. MyRepublic HaloHome transforms connectivity and IT solutions into an effortless experience, ensuring every home enjoys reliable, end-to-end performance.

Every MyRepublic HaloHome customer is paired with a personal account manager, a single, trusted point of contact who understands their household setup, lifestyle and evolving digital needs. This dedicated relationship means that support is always personalised, efficient, and accessible, assuring homeowners that their household connectivity and IT solutions are being expertly cared for at all times.

To further elevate the customer experience, MyRepublic HaloHome customers enjoy privileged access to a priority service channel, ensuring that their concerns are addressed ahead of standard queues. With faster response times, expedited troubleshooting, and expert support on demand, MyRepublic HaloHome redefines what it means to have concierge-level service for the modern connected household.

To provide absolute peace of mind, MyRepublic HaloHome comes with clear service guarantees, including a firm warranty commitment. Any faulty equipment is replaced quickly and efficiently, minimising long downtimes and ensuring that the home network remains as dependable as the lifestyle it supports.

With MyRepublic HaloHome, connectivity is supported by network monitoring and periodic health checks that keep the home network running optimally. By ensuring that the system adapts as device usage expands, MyRepublic HaloHome minimises common frustrations and provides homeowners with greater confidence in their digital lifestyles.

The launch of MyRepublic HaloHome signals a new benchmark for the Internet Service Provider (ISP) industry. Traditionally, providers have focused on raw speeds and bandwidth, leaving customers to self-manage their networks. With HaloHome, MyRepublic positions itself as a true partner in digital living, delivering personalised solutions, premium support, and enterprise-grade reliability to the home.

Beyond setting a new standard for the industry, MyRepublic HaloHome is already transforming daily life for families. One of the first installations was for a family of five living in a three-storey residence in the East of Singapore. Long plagued by dead zones and dropped calls, the family now enjoys seamless streaming, flawless hybrid work calls, and the confidence that any support they need is just a phone call away.

“At MyRepublic, we believe true luxury means effortless living,” said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer at MyRepublic. “With HaloHome, homeowners can be confident that their networks and IT needs are always cared for, their issues swiftly resolved, and their digital lifestyles worry-free.”

MyRepublic HaloHome is now available to homeowners in Singapore, with availability expanding in phases. To experience the future of home connectivity and IT solutions, visit any MyRepublic store to speak with the team and explore personalised solutions, or find out more online at https://myrepublic.net/sg/halohome/

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MyRepublic Broadband

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MyRepublic HaloHome broadband

Related Contents

MyRepublic Partners Magic: The Gathering in Exclusive Gamer Bundle

MyRepublic Partners Magic: The Gathering in Exclusive Gamer Bundle

MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First Insurance Plan for Geeks and Collectors

MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First Insurance Plan for Geeks and Collectors

MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First ‘Card Con’ Trading Card Convention

MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First ‘Card Con’ Trading Card Convention

MyRepublic Debuts Pocket Rocket Adventures, Pioneering Gamified Customer Experience

MyRepublic Debuts Pocket Rocket Adventures, Pioneering Gamified Customer Experience

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020