Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance

October 30, 2025 | 08:42
(0) user say
Vietnam's Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang met with Karl Yeh, managing director and head of Public Sector and Government Institutions for Asia-Pacific, JP Morgan, on October 28 in the United Kingdom.
MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance

Minister Thang highly appreciated JP Morgan's reputation and standing in the international financial market and acknowledged the bank's active contributions to the government of Vietnam over the years in providing advisory services for international capital mobilisation.

The minister also noted the meaningful support of JP Morgan in its role as an investment bank supporting Vietnamese enterprises in the processes of equitisation and financial restructuring.

Minister Thang hoped that JP Morgan will continue to support the Vietnamese government as well as local businesses.

MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance
Signing MoU between the MoF and JP Morgan

In response, Yeh thanked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and said he was ready to continue close cooperation, sharing JP Morgan's experience and expertise to assist Vietnam in developing its capital and international financial markets.

On this occasion, the MoF of Vietnam and JP Morgan signed an MoU marking a new stage in their cooperative relationship. Both sides agreed to work together to enhance Vietnam's access to and mobilisation of international funding sources, and to organise investor engagement activities to promote dialogue and strengthen Vietnam's image in the global financial market.

MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance

The signing of the MoU with JP Morgan demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to expanding international cooperation, improving sustainable public debt management and financing capacity, and enhancing the country's position in global financial markets.

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026 Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

The government is targeting strong economic momentum in the medium term, with plans to accelerate growth and improve income levels as part of its post-pandemic development strategy.
Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang strengthened regional economic ties through a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in South Korea.
APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

Finance leaders from across the Asia-Pacific gathered in Incheon, South Korea, for the 32nd APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM 2025), addressing regional economic challenges and cooperation priorities.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) JP Morgan international finance

Related Contents

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Ho Chi Minh City partners with Nasdaq to develop IFC

Ho Chi Minh City partners with Nasdaq to develop IFC

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

China leads number of new foreign-invested projects in Vietnam

China leads number of new foreign-invested projects in Vietnam

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Accelerating disbursement of foreign capital key to driving growth this year

Accelerating disbursement of foreign capital key to driving growth this year

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnamese government sets ambitious growth and income targets for 2026

Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

Vietnam aims to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CPO Home Credit shares how to build an AI-driven but human-centric workplace

CPO Home Credit shares how to build an AI-driven but human-centric workplace

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

Vietnam’s coffee heartland embraces green standards for global reach

MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance

MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020