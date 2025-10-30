MoF cooperates with JP Morgan in international finance

Minister Thang highly appreciated JP Morgan's reputation and standing in the international financial market and acknowledged the bank's active contributions to the government of Vietnam over the years in providing advisory services for international capital mobilisation.

The minister also noted the meaningful support of JP Morgan in its role as an investment bank supporting Vietnamese enterprises in the processes of equitisation and financial restructuring.

Minister Thang hoped that JP Morgan will continue to support the Vietnamese government as well as local businesses.

Signing MoU between the MoF and JP Morgan

In response, Yeh thanked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and said he was ready to continue close cooperation, sharing JP Morgan's experience and expertise to assist Vietnam in developing its capital and international financial markets.

On this occasion, the MoF of Vietnam and JP Morgan signed an MoU marking a new stage in their cooperative relationship. Both sides agreed to work together to enhance Vietnam's access to and mobilisation of international funding sources, and to organise investor engagement activities to promote dialogue and strengthen Vietnam's image in the global financial market.

The signing of the MoU with JP Morgan demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to expanding international cooperation, improving sustainable public debt management and financing capacity, and enhancing the country's position in global financial markets.

