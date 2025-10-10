MetaMask Trading 2025: Perpetual Futures Launch, Token Plans Confirmed

TEXAS, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - MetaMask, the world's leading self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, today announced the launch of Perpetual Futures (Perps), now live, and MetaMask Rewards, going live by the end of October. These two foundational features establish MetaMask as an all-in-one self-custodial trading and investment hub for global finance. The launch also comes at a time when MetaMask is experiencing strong growth, underscoring a pivotal moment in the wallet's transformation.



Later this year, MetaMask will become the first wallet to natively integrate Prediction Markets through an exclusive partnership with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market. These launches follow MetaMask's recent confirmation that it will launch a token, long anticipated by the community and now officially in motion, as part of its broader strategy to open new ways for users to engage.



"MetaMask was built to give people true ownership of their assets. Now we're extending that same principle to the world's most important markets, giving people access without ever giving up custody. This marks another step in transforming MetaMask into an onchain platform for personal finance. Ultimately, we're working not just to bring people onchain, but to create the reasons users will never want to leave", said Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask.



Transforming Access to Global Markets



Perpetual futures account for about 75% of all crypto trading volume, yet participation was historically confined to centralized exchanges. Since 2024, we're seeing a shift with total perpetual DEX trading volume hitting an all-time high in August 2025, reaching more than $765 billion, driven by rising demand for non-custodial alternatives, but adoption remained hampered by fragmented infrastructure and poor mobile experiences.



MetaMask is closing this gap by launching in-wallet perpetual trading powered by Hyperliquid, the leading decentralized perpetual exchange. With a redesigned mobile app that significantly improves speed and reduces latency, alongside one-click funding from any EVM chain and zero swap fees on perps, MetaMask becomes one of the first self-custodial wallets to offer native perps trading, available in permitted regions.



By embedding pro-grade derivatives, MetaMask empowers passive holders to become active traders at scale, unlocking one of crypto's most active markets for traders globally, securely, instantly, and under full self-custody.



Introducing MetaMask Rewards



For the first time, MetaMask is launching in permitted regions a seasonal points system with level-based rewards designed to reward onchain trading activity. Users earn points every time they swap tokens and trade perps on MetaMask. Users can also earn points through referrals, adding a social layer to the program. Soon after launch, points will also be earned by spending with the MetaMask Card, further extending Rewards across the broader MetaMask ecosystem. In addition, users will be able to earn points by buying and holding mUSD in their MetaMask wallet, extending Rewards into stablecoin utility as well.



The program is structured around three-month "Seasons," with points unlocking rewards across levels such as:

$30MM in $LINEA token allocations

Perps fee discounts

Priority customer support

Time-limited points boosts

One free year of MetaMask Metal Card

Season 1 includes special boosts for swaps on the Linea network and for swaps and bridges made via MetaMask Mobile. Points earned will carry over into future seasons, which will offer broader perks, more exclusive benefits, and deeper integration across the MetaMask ecosystem, including with the upcoming MetaMask token.



Expanding into Prediction Markets with Exclusive Polymarket Integration



Later this year, in permitted regions, MetaMask's exclusive integration with Polymarket will enable users to participate in onchain prediction markets directly within the MetaMask platform.



Together, these developments mark MetaMask's evolution from a wallet into the gateway to global, democratized finance. Each new feature expands what users can do with their financial assets: trade, earn, invest, speculate, and diversify, all while maintaining full self-custody. This strategic shift toward real-world utility, user incentives, and open access reinforces MetaMask's mission to make advanced financial tools broadly available to anyone, anywhere.

