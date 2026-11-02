MediaQuiz secures exclusive advertising contract for TBS Bus Terminal

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2026 - MediaQuiz Marketing Solution Sdn Bhd, a global media company specialising in content distribution, cross-border advertising and media technology, has been appointed as the exclusive media advertising agency for TBS Bus Terminal (Terminal Bersepadu Selatan) under a multi-year licence.TBS is Malaysia's largest bus terminal. Spanning 20 hectares and designed to handle 1,000 daily trips, it serves 40,000 passengers daily and reaches 14 million passengers annually. Operating 24 hours a day, TBS connects travellers to more than 150 destinations across southern, eastern and northern Peninsular Malaysia. Since opening in 2011, it has handled approximately 100 million passengers.Under the appointment, MediaQuiz holds exclusive rights to manage and market advertising across the terminal's media assets. Advertisers will gain access to premium digital and static placements, as well as outdoor billboards, supported by integrated campaign planning, multicultural creative adaptation and performance reporting. The agreement also provides advertisers with a coordinated approach to reaching commuters at multiple touchpoints throughout the terminal, from arrival and departure areas to high-traffic passenger zones. This terminal-wide presence allows brands to build sustained visibility across the entire passenger journey, from initial arrival through waiting periods and final departure, while supporting coordinated messaging across digital, static and outdoor formats within a single campaign today and beyond. MediaQuiz will support brands in developing campaigns that reflect Malaysia's multicultural audience while delivering measurable outcomes and clear performance insights for all brands.The partnership strengthens MediaQuiz's cross-border and out-of-home advertising capabilities, offering brands high-visibility access to a large and diverse commuter audience. It also reinforces the company's position as a media partner capable of combining content, technology and advertising expertise across markets. By bringing together terminal-wide media assets with integrated planning and reporting, the appointment creates new opportunities for brands seeking to engage travellers in a high-footfall environment. The terminal's round-the-clock operations and destination network make it a strategic out-of-home advertising location for brands targeting travellers, commuters and passengers. This is valuable for consumer, retail and travel brands.https://mediaquizmy.com/

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