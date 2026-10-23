Watsons unveils first Watsons Plus retail store in Kuala Lumpur

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group, has unveiled Asia's first Watsons Plus at Isetan Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, introducing a next-generation customer experience designed to redefine health and beauty retail across the region.





As the largest Watsons store in Malaysia and its most immersive customer experience to date, Watsons Plus represents the next evolution of health and beauty retail, bringing together personalised experiences, digital innovation, wellness services and lifestyle offerings within a seamless O+O (Offline plus Online) ecosystem. The launch also marks Watsons Malaysia's 888th store, underscoring the brand's continued growth and market leadership.



Caryn Loh, Regional Managing Director, Health & Beauty Asia of AS Watson Group, said, "The launch of Asia's first Watsons Plus customer experience marks a significant milestone in our retail transformation journey. As customers across Asia seek more personalised, immersive and connected experiences, Watsons Plus brings together our health and beauty expertise, O+O capabilities and innovation to create a future-ready retail destination. Malaysia is the launch market for this innovation, and we see significant potential to scale the Watsons Plus across Asia as we continue to help shape the next generation of customer experiences."



Reimagining the Customer Experience



Spanning more than 18,000 square feet, Watsons Plus has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as Malaysia's Largest Health and Beauty Retail Store. Featuring a modern and thoughtfully curated interior, Watsons Plus offers an immersive environment that seamlessly blends beauty, wellness and lifestyle elements. More than just a retail space, it serves as a living showcase of how Watsons is redefining customer experiences through innovation, discovery and lifestyle integration.



The flagship store offers over 17,000 health, beauty, wellness and lifestyle products, complemented by a range of immersive experiential zones. These include Luxury Fragrance, Beauty Verse showcasing the latest J-Beauty, K-Beauty and C-Beauty trends, Luxe Skincare, an extensive Mask Library, Malaysian Beauty, Slow Aging, Sleep & Calm Solutions, K-Health, Hair Health and Hair Experts zones, a dedicated Sustainability Zone, and an expanded Watsons Collection area. Customers can also enjoy a variety of health and beauty services, an enhanced Watsons Pharmacy, the Watsons Club Lounge and family-friendly facilities.



Further enhancing the Watsons Plus customer experience is an exclusive collaboration with ZUS COFFEE, introducing a dedicated café concept within the store. Customers can enjoy a curated selection of specialty beverages, including the exclusive Iced Strawberry Blue Matcha Latté, while receiving complimentary limited-edition cup sleeves and sticker packs, available exclusively at Watsons Plus.



Inspired by local culture and customer lifestyles, the store also features curated experiential destinations including Taste of Malaysia, Malaysia Cultural Souvenir and ASEAN Snacks Corner, transforming shopping into a journey of exploration and discovery.



Watsons Plus serves as a blueprint for the future of health and beauty retail in Asia, demonstrating how Watsons creates deeper customer engagement and stronger brand connections. As Watsons continues to innovate across its markets, Watsons Plus reinforces the brand's position as Asia's leading health and beauty retailer while setting a new benchmark for customer-centric retail excellence.

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Please visit www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/ for more information.