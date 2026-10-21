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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UEM Edgenta launches vendor entrepreneurship program for Malaysian suppliers

October 21, 2026 | 16:30
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Asset management firm UEM Edgenta launched its Young Entrepreneurship Programme in Kuala Lumpur to train local supply chain vendors and strengthen corporate procurement networks.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or "the Company"), a leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company, today announced the launch of its inaugural Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), a new initiative developed to identify, train and mentor young entrepreneurs within the Company's vendor ecosystem. The inaugural cohort comprises six vendors from UEM Edgenta's Infrastructure Solutions and Asset Management business ecosystems, marking the start of a structured, multi-phase journey towards operational readiness and long-term business growth.

The six vendors were selected through a rigorous, multi-tiered screening process. Companies were assessed against eligibility criteria centred on youthful leadership and business track record, before undergoing desktop audits, pre-assessments and site visits benchmarked against the Malaysia Business Excellence Framework (MBEF). Vendors demonstrating the required readiness, strategic relevance to UEM Edgenta and potential for sustainable growth were shortlisted for the inaugural cohort.

YEP is designed to build on the success of UEM Edgenta's existing Vendor Development Programme, with a sharper focus on empowering young business owners. The programme aims to develop industry-ready vendors that meet UEM Edgenta's operational and compliance standards, while strengthening their long-term business viability. In doing so, YEP supports the aspirations of Rancangan Malaysia Ke-13 (RMK13) to raise the socioeconomic standing of the rakyat, particularly through youth empowerment, digital innovation, financial inclusion, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

To deliver the training component, the Company has forged strategic partnerships with Institut Keusahawanan Negara (INSKEN) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia. INSKEN will lead training on business model development, leadership, and strategic planning, culminating in an INSKEN certification, while CIDB will provide technical training on tender, contract, and financial management as well as management systems, supporting participants' compliance and competitiveness within the construction and infrastructure industry. These external modules are complemented by internal business training delivered through Edgenta Academy.

Shaiful Subhan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta, said the programme reflects the Company's commitment in nurturing a resilient and future-ready vendor base. "As we look ahead, we want to build a supplier ecosystem that is diverse, competitive and driven by capability and performance. We believe opportunities should be earned through commitment, quality and willingness to grow, not simply by how long a company has been in business. A strong supply chain is not built overnight. It is built by investing in people, developing capabilities and creating long-term partnerships that grow together," he said.

Beyond its immediate vendor ecosystem, UEM Edgenta views YEP as a platform to contribute to the broader national agenda of socioeconomic mobility, helping young business owners transform innovative ideas into commercially viable ventures that, in time, create new employment opportunities within their own communities. The inaugural cohort has been intentionally kept small to allow for high-quality, intensive mentorship and customised training. The Company will evaluate the outcomes of this inaugural batch to guide future investment and the potential expansion of the programme to a wider pool of young entrepreneurs in subsequent years.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UEM Edgenta Berhad

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UEM Edgenta Young Entrepreneurship Programme Kuala Lumpur

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