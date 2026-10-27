Shanghai Fair Trade Show opens in Kuala Lumpur this November

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Shanghai Fair Trade Show – Malaysia, organized by RCG International Convention & Exhibition Co. Limited, will take place on 16–17 November 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, bringing together enterprises, industry associations and institutions to explore opportunities for Shanghai–Malaysia cooperation.

Spanning 12,000 square metres, this year's exhibition will feature around 300+ Shanghai enterprises, 30 industry associations and institutions, and approximately 500 exhibitors. As this year's Guest of Honour, Minhang District, Shanghai, will showcase its industrial strengths and explore opportunities for cooperation with Malaysian businesses.

The two-day programme combines trade exhibitions, business exchanges, investment discussions and cultural activities, providing a platform for engagement between the two markets.

Five sectors showcasing Shanghai's capabilities

Exhibitors will represent five sectors: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Innovation Technology and Trade Services. The exhibition will showcase products, technologies and services reflecting Shanghai's industrial capabilities and areas for potential collaboration with Malaysian businesses.

More than half of the exhibitors are recognised under China's Specialised, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative (SRDI) enterprise designation, which recognises SMEs with specialised capabilities and a focus on niche markets.

Business and investment exchanges

Alongside the exhibition, the programme will feature the Invest Shanghai and Minhang Seminar, the Opening Ceremony, a signing ceremony, and China–Malaysia Business Exchange Sessions covering AI + New Energy, AI + Healthcare, and Green Chemicals & New Materials.

The organising committee is also coordinating a target of 300+ pre-scheduled one-on-one business matching meetings between Malaysian trade participants and Shanghai exhibitors. More than 100 meetings have already been confirmed, supporting direct discussions on sourcing, distribution and potential partnerships.

For the first time, an International Pavilion spanning nearly 150 square metres will feature Malaysian official institutions and leading local enterprises alongside their Shanghai counterparts, creating further opportunities for bilateral engagement.

Connecting through culture

Beyond trade and investment, the fair will present a series of cultural and community activities to encourage exchanges between Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur.

Highlights include the Shanghai Brands Shine in Kuala Lumpur showcase, a charity event, the Sail with Style fashion show, the Shanghai Artistry guided tour, the Two-City Coffee Dialogue, and Shanghai Cuisine Meets Nyonya Delicacies.

Together, these activities will bring business, lifestyle and cultural experiences into the exhibition programme.

Building on an international presence

Since 2012, the Shanghai Fair has toured nearly 20 countries across Asia and Europe, showcasing "Made in Shanghai", "Shanghai Brands" and "Shanghai Services".

In 2025, Kuala Lumpur became the first city to host two Shanghai Fair editions in a single year, with a Medical Special Session in May followed by a full trade show in November. According to the organising committee, the 2026 edition will be the largest to date in terms of exhibitor participation, exhibition space and programme sessions.

"We hope the Shanghai Fair will be more than an exhibition: a long-term platform that brings Shanghai and Malaysia closer through trade, culture and public welfare," said Mr. Fu Wengang, Vice President of the Shanghai Services Federation (SSF) and Director of its Committee on Trade in Services, and Executive Director of the Cooperation and Exchange Committee, Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics (SFIE).

The 26th Shanghai Fair Trade Show – Malaysia will be held on 16–17 November 2026 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. For event information and participation enquiries, contact the organising committee at shanghaifairmalaysia@gmail.com.

B2B Business Matching Registration

Interested in the pre-scheduled 1-on-1 meetings may register by emailing to shanghaifairmalaysia@gmail.com. Registration closes on 1 November 2026, or earlier if all meeting slots are filled.