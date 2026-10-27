Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shanghai Fair Trade Show opens in Kuala Lumpur this November

October 27, 2026 | 09:43
(0) user say
RCG International will host the 26th Shanghai Fair Trade Show at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur from 16 to 17 November 2026 to expand bilateral trade.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Shanghai Fair Trade Show – Malaysia, organized by RCG International Convention & Exhibition Co. Limited, will take place on 16–17 November 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, bringing together enterprises, industry associations and institutions to explore opportunities for Shanghai–Malaysia cooperation.

Spanning 12,000 square metres, this year's exhibition will feature around 300+ Shanghai enterprises, 30 industry associations and institutions, and approximately 500 exhibitors. As this year's Guest of Honour, Minhang District, Shanghai, will showcase its industrial strengths and explore opportunities for cooperation with Malaysian businesses.

The two-day programme combines trade exhibitions, business exchanges, investment discussions and cultural activities, providing a platform for engagement between the two markets.

Five sectors showcasing Shanghai's capabilities

Exhibitors will represent five sectors: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Innovation Technology and Trade Services. The exhibition will showcase products, technologies and services reflecting Shanghai's industrial capabilities and areas for potential collaboration with Malaysian businesses.

More than half of the exhibitors are recognised under China's Specialised, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative (SRDI) enterprise designation, which recognises SMEs with specialised capabilities and a focus on niche markets.

Business and investment exchanges

Alongside the exhibition, the programme will feature the Invest Shanghai and Minhang Seminar, the Opening Ceremony, a signing ceremony, and China–Malaysia Business Exchange Sessions covering AI + New Energy, AI + Healthcare, and Green Chemicals & New Materials.

The organising committee is also coordinating a target of 300+ pre-scheduled one-on-one business matching meetings between Malaysian trade participants and Shanghai exhibitors. More than 100 meetings have already been confirmed, supporting direct discussions on sourcing, distribution and potential partnerships.

For the first time, an International Pavilion spanning nearly 150 square metres will feature Malaysian official institutions and leading local enterprises alongside their Shanghai counterparts, creating further opportunities for bilateral engagement.

Connecting through culture

Beyond trade and investment, the fair will present a series of cultural and community activities to encourage exchanges between Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur.

Highlights include the Shanghai Brands Shine in Kuala Lumpur showcase, a charity event, the Sail with Style fashion show, the Shanghai Artistry guided tour, the Two-City Coffee Dialogue, and Shanghai Cuisine Meets Nyonya Delicacies.

Together, these activities will bring business, lifestyle and cultural experiences into the exhibition programme.

Building on an international presence

Since 2012, the Shanghai Fair has toured nearly 20 countries across Asia and Europe, showcasing "Made in Shanghai", "Shanghai Brands" and "Shanghai Services".

In 2025, Kuala Lumpur became the first city to host two Shanghai Fair editions in a single year, with a Medical Special Session in May followed by a full trade show in November. According to the organising committee, the 2026 edition will be the largest to date in terms of exhibitor participation, exhibition space and programme sessions.

"We hope the Shanghai Fair will be more than an exhibition: a long-term platform that brings Shanghai and Malaysia closer through trade, culture and public welfare," said Mr. Fu Wengang, Vice President of the Shanghai Services Federation (SSF) and Director of its Committee on Trade in Services, and Executive Director of the Cooperation and Exchange Committee, Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics (SFIE).

The 26th Shanghai Fair Trade Show – Malaysia will be held on 16–17 November 2026 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. For event information and participation enquiries, contact the organising committee at shanghaifairmalaysia@gmail.com.

B2B Business Matching Registration
Interested in the pre-scheduled 1-on-1 meetings may register by emailing to shanghaifairmalaysia@gmail.com. Registration closes on 1 November 2026, or earlier if all meeting slots are filled.

By PR Newswire

RCG International Convention & Exhibition Co. Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Shanghai Fair Trade Show Kuala Lumpur th Shanghai Fair Trade Show MITEC

Related Contents

ACES Awards 2026 opens celebrating Philippine corporate leadership

ACES Awards 2026 opens celebrating Philippine corporate leadership

C-Wave music program reaches 2 billion streams in Malaysia finals

C-Wave music program reaches 2 billion streams in Malaysia finals

UEM Edgenta launches vendor entrepreneurship program for Malaysian suppliers

UEM Edgenta launches vendor entrepreneurship program for Malaysian suppliers

Watsons unveils first Watsons Plus retail store in Kuala Lumpur

Watsons unveils first Watsons Plus retail store in Kuala Lumpur

Dusit opens 280 room ASAI hotel in Malaysia

Dusit opens 280 room ASAI hotel in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur hosts oil and gas exhibition with 30,000 delegates

Kuala Lumpur hosts oil and gas exhibition with 30,000 delegates

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to attract high-quality investment

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to attract high-quality investment

Shanghai Fair Trade Show opens in Kuala Lumpur this November

Shanghai Fair Trade Show opens in Kuala Lumpur this November

VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

Why Vietnam deal teams may want to prepare for both IPO and sale

Why Vietnam deal teams may want to prepare for both IPO and sale

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020