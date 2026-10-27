Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kistler opens regional headquarters facility in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

October 27, 2026 | 16:20
(0) user say
Measurement technology manufacturer Kistler Group established its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to provide direct engineering expertise and technical support services for regional industrial clients.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – The Kistler Group has officially opened its new regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The site serves customers in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand and combines customer engagement, application engineering, technical support and logistics in one location.

A long-term commitment to Asia-Pacific

Asia is an important growth region for Kistler. As stated in its annual results, the company expects stable development across Asia and is investing in strengthening its presence there. "Our customers in Asia-Pacific expect a partner who understands their applications and is there when it counts. With our new headquarters, we are closer to them than ever and are building a strong base for our future here," says Marc Schaad, CEO of the Kistler Group. The opening was attended by Kistler's global leadership team, the Swiss Ambassador to Malaysia, Chantal Moser, and representatives of the Swiss Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.

Measurement technology for industry and infrastructure

Kistler measurement technology supports customers across the region in industrial manufacturing, research and infrastructure. One example is the Penang Second Bridge (Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge), one of Malaysia's most important transportation links. Kistler systems installed on the bridge provide accurate traffic and load data that help protect the structure and support its long-term operational reliability.

With its new headquarters, Kistler will expand its collaboration with customers, academic institutions and industry partners, helping them transform measurement data into valuable insights that improve quality, increase efficiency and enable innovation.

https://www.kistler.com/INT/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




By Kistler Instruments (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kistler Kuala Lumpur Kistler Group asia pacific

Related Contents

Asia-Pacific business confidence dips despite encouraging economic indicators

Asia-Pacific business confidence dips despite encouraging economic indicators

ACES Awards 2026 opens celebrating Philippine corporate leadership

ACES Awards 2026 opens celebrating Philippine corporate leadership

Shanghai Fair Trade Show opens in Kuala Lumpur this November

Shanghai Fair Trade Show opens in Kuala Lumpur this November

C-Wave music program reaches 2 billion streams in Malaysia finals

C-Wave music program reaches 2 billion streams in Malaysia finals

UEM Edgenta launches vendor entrepreneurship program for Malaysian suppliers

UEM Edgenta launches vendor entrepreneurship program for Malaysian suppliers

Watsons unveils first Watsons Plus retail store in Kuala Lumpur

Watsons unveils first Watsons Plus retail store in Kuala Lumpur

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Breakthroughs in radiotherapy technology and new drugs for breast cancer treatment

Breakthroughs in radiotherapy technology and new drugs for breast cancer treatment

Rapidus partners with HCLTech opening semiconductor development centres

Rapidus partners with HCLTech opening semiconductor development centres

Singapore Urban Mobility Week gathers 8000 global transport delegates

Singapore Urban Mobility Week gathers 8000 global transport delegates

Kelun Biotech publishes sac TMT breast cancer study in Annals of Oncology

Kelun Biotech publishes sac TMT breast cancer study in Annals of Oncology

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020