Kistler opens regional headquarters facility in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – The Kistler Group has officially opened its new regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The site serves customers in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand and combines customer engagement, application engineering, technical support and logistics in one location.

Asia is an important growth region for Kistler. As stated in its annual results, the company expects stable development across Asia and is investing in strengthening its presence there. "Our customers in Asia-Pacific expect a partner who understands their applications and is there when it counts. With our new headquarters, we are closer to them than ever and are building a strong base for our future here," says Marc Schaad, CEO of the Kistler Group. The opening was attended by Kistler's global leadership team, the Swiss Ambassador to Malaysia, Chantal Moser, and representatives of the Swiss Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.Kistler measurement technology supports customers across the region in industrial manufacturing, research and infrastructure. One example is the Penang Second Bridge (Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge), one of Malaysia's most important transportation links. Kistler systems installed on the bridge provide accurate traffic and load data that help protect the structure and support its long-term operational reliability.With its new headquarters, Kistler will expand its collaboration with customers, academic institutions and industry partners, helping them transform measurement data into valuable insights that improve quality, increase efficiency and enable innovation.https://www.kistler.com/INT/en/

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