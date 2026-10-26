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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ACES Awards 2026 opens celebrating Philippine corporate leadership

October 26, 2026 | 15:35
(0) user say
Corporate leaders and organisations from the Philippines received top honours on the opening day of the ACES Awards 2026 in Kuala Lumpur for sustainable business practices.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Philippine honourees brought stories of people, purpose and possibility to the opening day of the ACES Awards 2026, showing how responsible leadership can shape stronger businesses and stronger communities.

Asia's honourees celebrate excellence together on Day 1 of the ACES Awards 2026.

Asia's honourees celebrate excellence together on Day 1 of the ACES Awards 2026.

Reflecting the theme "Beyond Business," their achievements highlighted the human impact of excellence from creating inspiring workplaces to advancing healthcare and environmental responsibility.

"These Philippine honourees demonstrate the power of putting people at the centre of progress," said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, MORS Group CEO and ACES Awards President. "Their recognition celebrates leadership that creates opportunities, earns trust and carries responsibility beyond the boundaries of business."

First Oceanic Property Management, Inc. was recognised among Asia's Leading SMEs, highlighting the contribution of service enterprises to the places where people live and work. Its achievement celebrated the value of dependable service and purposeful growth.

Asticom Holding Co. Inc. received the Inspiring Workplaces in Asia recognition, while President and CEO Mharicar Castillo-Reyes was honoured among Outstanding Leaders in Asia. Together, these distinctions celebrated the connection between strong leadership and a workplace where people can thrive.

Century Pacific Food, Inc. earned both the Green Innovation Award and Community Initiative Award, bringing environmental ingenuity and community care into a shared story of corporate responsibility.

Philippine Heart Center was recognised among Premier Healthcare Providers in Asia, underscoring the importance of specialist healthcare and the people dedicated to delivering it.

Viventis Search Asia joined Asia's Leading SMEs, highlighting the role of talent in business success and the opportunities created when people and organisations grow together.

Development Bank of the Philippines received the Top Community Centric Companies in Asia recognition, affirming the importance of placing communities at the heart of development.

ACCIONA earned the Green Initiative Award, completing a Philippine line-up united by the belief that business achievement carries greater meaning when it contributes to a better future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ACES Awards

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ACES Awards 2026 Philippines Kuala Lumpur

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