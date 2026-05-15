MB honoured for third consecutive year as 'Best FX Bank in Vietnam'

The award recognises MB’s outstanding capability in delivering comprehensive foreign exchange solutions deeply integrated with its transaction banking ecosystem and digital transformation for both corporate and retail customers.

A prestigious benchmark in transaction banking

The TAB Global Transaction Finance Awards is among the world’s most rigorous and independent evaluation programmes in transaction banking, payments, trade finance and foreign exchange. Participating institutions are assessed through a standardised methodology including financial performance metrics, customer surveys, in-depth interviews and field research.

The awards bring together leading financial institutions across Asia-Pacific and globally such as Bank of America, Mizuho Bank, United Overseas Bank, CIMB Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bank of China and Deutsche Bank. Recognition for Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) alongside these global names reaffirms the competitiveness of Vietnamese banks on the international stage and highlights MB’s expertise, technological innovation and customer service at international standards.

According to the judging panel, MB stood out with its customer-centric strategy, combining advisory-driven FX solutions, hedging products and a fully integrated digital platform across international payments, trade finance and cash management.

Leading structured FX and derivatives solutions

MB offers a full suite of hedging tools including Spot, Forward, Swap and customised derivative structures tailored to client needs. This proactive advisory approach helps businesses lock in exchange rates for FX transactions, improve foreign currency cash-flow forecasting accuracy, and reduce profit volatility amid FX market fluctuations.

MB has also expanded its capabilities to serve the foreign direct investment segment – a customer group with large transaction volumes, complex multi-currency flows and high demand for sophisticated hedging solutions. The bank provides highly customised FX and derivatives products through a flexible omnichannel model, combining digital platforms and dedicated advisory services. This approach helps businesses optimise funding costs, stabilise cash flows and reinforces MB’s position as a trusted FX partner for domestic and international enterprises.

Strong progress in FX digital transformation

Although part of Vietnam’s big 5 banks, MB has established a market-leading position in digital transformation. The bank currently operates two major digital platforms: BIZ MBBank, serving nearly 300,000 enterprises, and the MBBank App, the largest banking app in Vietnam with 35 million users.

A key factor behind MB’s 2026 recognition is its largely in-house developed Digital FX ecosystem, enabling deep integration with core banking, risk management and corporate digital banking platforms.

Key capabilities include Real-time FX pricing and instant FX execution; full automation of trade-to-confirmation-to-settlement via Straight-Through Processing; direct integration of FX into international payments and trade finance flows, and real-time limit setting, compliance monitoring and transaction tracking

Nearly 90 per cent of FX transactions are now conducted via digital channels, placing MB among the industry leaders while improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

FX innovation supporting cross-border trade

MB continues to innovate its FX product suite to encourage faster, more transparent and cost-efficient cross-border payments. In 2026, the bank pioneered bilateral payment connectivity with major trading partners via QR code and account-to-account transfers, reducing FX conversion costs by 15–20 per cent and shortening settlement time from days to seconds.

MB also strengthened its leadership in the Vietnam–China trade corridor through a comprehensive CNY/VND payment ecosystem, strategic correspondent banking network and tailored FX hedging solutions for businesses. These initiatives have made MB a trusted FX partner for thousands of import-export companies and contributed to sustainable cross-border trade and investment.

Reaffirming a long-term growth strategy

Domestically, MB’s FX business continues to grow strongly, maintaining a top four market share in Vietnam. The bank now serves nearly 300,000 corporate customers using FX services, demonstrating strong market reach and trust. The award reaffirms MB’s strategic direction in building a modern transaction banking franchise that integrates digital innovation with advisory-driven services.

Looking ahead, MB will continue investing in technology, expanding its digital FX ecosystem and strengthening integration with global payment and trade value chains to deliver optimal efficiency and superior experiences for both domestic and international customers.

MB digital leadership celebrated from Asia-Pacific to Vietnam Hanoi-headquartered Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) has reinforced its digital leadership with a streak of prestigious recognitions, underscoring its innovative approaches and consistent performance in the regional business landscape, while contributing commendably to community service.

MB Economic Insights 10th: A decade of accompanying import-export businesses The 10th annual 'MB Economic Insights' conference took place on October 25, in Ho Chi Minh City amid significant global economic and political upheavals.