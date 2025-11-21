Corporate

Massimo Group appoints Ron Luttrell as VP

November 21, 2025 | 15:53
Massimo Group has appointed Ron Luttrell to the role of Vice President of Dealer Development.

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of Ron Luttrell as Vice President of Dealer Development. Ron brings more than 20 years of experience in the motorcycle and powersports industries, including leadership roles at Brammo, Zero Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles America, and Royal Enfield, where he successfully built and scaled dealer networks, implemented performance systems, and accelerated national sales growth.

Luttrell has a track record of transforming early-stage and growth-oriented OEMs into disciplined, scalable dealer-driven organizations. He previously helped deliver a 210% sales increase at Zero Motorcycles, more than 40% sales growth at Brammo while reducing cost of sales by over 80%, and established 63 new dealerships across North America during his tenure at Triumph Motorcycles America. At Royal Enfield, he led national dealer optimization programs, strengthened coverage strategy, and introduced KPI-driven tools that improved dealer activation, profitability, and forecasting accuracy.

In his new role with Massimo, Luttrell will lead dealer network expansion, onboarding, and performance management efforts at a pivotal moment for the company. Massimo is preparing to launch its new 2026 MVR Series of premium lithium-electric vehicles with integrated heating and air conditioning, as well as its 2026 Sentinel Series of high-performance gas-powered UTVs. These platform investments represent a strategic shift toward higher-margin, innovation-driven product lines designed to elevate Massimo's brand position in the market.

"Ron is joining Massimo at exactly the right time," said David Shan, Founder and CEO of Massimo Group. "As we prepare to introduce our most advanced product lines to date, strengthening our dealer channel is essential. Ron's deep experience in building high-performance dealer networks and scaling OEM sales organizations will help us unlock the significant opportunity we see within our UTV, ATV, and electric vehicle channels. His experience will be instrumental in elevating dealer engagement, improving sell-through, and supporting our long-term growth strategy."

Luttrell's expertise spans open-point market strategy, dealer recruiting and vetting, business planning, training program development, KPI systems, and cross-functional go-to-market planning. He has served as a VP- and Director-level executive leading dealer development, forecasting, pipeline management, and nationwide coverage strategy. His experience aligns directly with Massimo's focus on expanding its distribution footprint, improving dealer profitability, and delivering a consistent, high-quality customer experience.

"Massimo's product momentum and commitment to innovation create a tremendous platform for dealer growth," said Luttrell. "I look forward to helping build the structure, accountability, and performance systems that will drive stronger dealer partnerships and help Massimo achieve its next stage of growth."

The addition of Luttrell underscores Massimo's investment in top-tier talent and infrastructure as the Company continues executing on its strategy to strengthen its dealer channel and expand national market share.

By PR Newswire

Massimo Group

