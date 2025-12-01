Mall Group launches first Monchhichi collaboration, elevating Bangkok globally

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - The Mall Group today unveiled a milestone partnership with Monchhichi, the beloved Japanese character celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking the first-ever large-scale Monchhichi holiday collaboration in Southeast Asia. Officially authorized by Sekiguchi Co., Ltd., and supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this initiative represents one of the most extensive Monchhichi commercial campaigns ever launched outside Japan.



Arriving at a time when character-driven cultural marketing is transforming retail and tourism across Asia, this collaboration reinforces Thailand's ambition to position Bangkok as a world-class festive destination. Demand for immersive, uplifting, and emotionally resonant experiences continues to surge—driven by families, global travelers, collectors, and a new generation seeking moments that "heal the heart." With its universal charm, innocence, and nostalgic appeal, Monchhichi becomes the perfect symbol for Thailand's increasingly experience-centric holiday season.



Created in 1974, Monchhichi has grown from a childhood toy into a cross-generational cultural icon with passionate followings in Japan, Europe, and Asia. The Mall Group's partnership celebrates this enduring legacy while introducing a fresh festive identity that merges Japanese storytelling with Thailand's vibrant, welcoming holiday spirit—offering visitors a uniquely Asian cultural celebration.



Under this year's theme, "Joyful Gifting Destination," The Mall Group presents a series of exclusive showcases across its flagship properties:

Monchhichi Holiday Store Pop-Up at Emporium — Thailand's first official Monchhichi pop-up store featuring Thailand-exclusive collectibles, including Monchhichi in Muay Thai attire and traditional Thai school uniforms, expected to become sought-after treasures among collectors worldwide.

Monchhichi Christmas Town at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi — Southeast Asia's first immersive Monchhichi attraction, highlighted by a 12-meter-tall Monchhichi, a themed Carousel, Immersive Infinity Room, and the Monchhichi Express Station. The installation runs until 4 January 2026.

Premium Collector's Holiday Editions — A curated line of Thailand-exclusive merchandise, including blankets, tumblers, tote bags, bottles, and collectible shopping bags, available at The Mall Lifestore, Emporium, and Siam Paragon.

From 6 November 2025 to 11 January 2026, The Mall Group's major destinations will host seasonal events, themed performances, and premium promotions designed to captivate Thai shoppers and international holidaymakers.



Through this landmark collaboration, The Mall Group brings together world-renowned partners and beloved cultural icons to reshape Bangkok's holiday landscape. By introducing Monchhichi in a bold new experiential format, Thailand strengthens its position as Asia's next global festive hub, offering visitors a season filled with cross-cultural charm, joyful nostalgia, and memorable celebrations that shine on the world stage.

