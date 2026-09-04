Yiwu Bichang expands OKHOPE global brand ahead of IFA Berlin 2026

YIWU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 – Yiwu Bichang Import & Export Co., Ltd., operator of the independent consumeraccessory brand OKHOPE, keeps expanding its global footprint in mobile peripheral solutions, supported by robust supplychain capacity, upgraded corporate infrastructure and growing demand from wholesale partners across continents.

Rooted in Yiwu, the worldrenowned smallcommodity trade hub, Bichang focuses on designing and exporting trendy mobile accessories including IMDcrafted phone cases, durable lanyards and decorative phone charms. The company delivers both readytoship OKHOPE branded goods as well as flexible ODM / OEM privatelabel services for wholesalers, distributors, retailers and crossborder ecommerce sellers across Europe, the Americas, South America and Asia.Recent business milestones demonstrate the firm's accelerating growth momentum. In March 2026, Bichang hit monthly sales exceeding RMB 20 million, completing nearly 20 % of its fullyear business objective within a single month. The company further set a new weekly shipping benchmark by dispatching 10 full container loads within one week to multiple destination countries. Thanks to optimized supplychain workflows and stable international logistics resources, some OKHOPE goods can reach retail shelves in target markets in as short as seven days after shipment, supporting fast replenishment and product iteration for overseas partners.To match its expanding scale, Yiwu Bichang completed a full office relocation effective June 29, 2026, moving into Room 3503, Liandu Building. The new workspace features separated zones for business negotiation, staff work, brand exhibition and logistics coordination, enabling higherefficiency internal operations and more professional reception for visiting global clients.The company will bring its updated product portfolio to IFA Berlin 2026, Europe's flagship consumertechnology trade fair, running September 48, 2026. Attendees can meet the BichangOKHOPE team at Booth H27J_10 to review physical samples, discuss customlabel projects and explore mixedcontainer shipment possibilities. With dual sample showrooms in Yiwu and Dongguan, Bichang supports rapid sampling, strict quality control and adaptable MOQs for both largevolume orders and small trial purchases. Beyond 3C hardware, the firm also offers Yiwu sourcing agent services to help international buyers consolidate multicategory mixedcontainer cargo and cut procurement costs."Every milestone we have reached comes from crossdepartment teamwork, rigorous quality management and longterm trust built with overseas partners," said a sales representative from Yiwu Bichang Import & Export Co., Ltd. "Our participation at IFA Berlin creates valuable facetoface opportunities to connect with European buyers. We aim to keep refining our product lineup, logistics solutions and onestop export service to sustain mutuallybeneficial global cooperation."Moving forward, Bichang will continue optimizing its worldwide logistics layout, enrich product ranges and strengthen the OKHOPE brand presence in overseas highquality markets, building on its newoffice upgrade and proven orderfulfillment capability.

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