LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC has launched its limited-edition Christmas cakes, popular gift exchange picks, and fun parties for people and pets this festive season.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - With Christmas just around the corner, LIFETASTIC unveils its festive limited collection inspired by “Layers of Joy,” thoughtfully curated into three holiday selections: Christmas cakes for people, Christmas treats for pets, and festive gifting essentials. Whether you’re celebrating with family and friends, preparing a special surprise for your furry companion, or choosing a meaningful gift for the season, LIFETASTIC offers a complete Christmas experience filled with sweetness and ritual.
For human cakes, LIFETASTIC launches three Christmas-exclusive flavours: the LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate Xmas Chocolate Pecan Layer Cake (contains gluten), the upgraded Xmas Strawberry French Cream Layer Cake (contains gluten), and the classic Xmas Watermelon Shine Muscat Grape Layer Cake (gluten-free). Together, they present three distinct festive profiles—rich, elegant, and refreshing—perfectly finishing any holiday feast or gathering.
Complementing the cake collection, LIFETASTIC introduces a lineup of refined gifting delights, including the Musical Assorted Butter Cookies Gift Tin, the LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Christmas-exclusive Handcrafted Chocolate Gift Box, and the Christmas Cake Voucher Set—designed to elevate Christmas parties, gift exchanges, and heartfelt gifting to loved ones or business partners.
LIFETASTIC also celebrates the season with pets in mind, presenting delicate and healthy fresh-food festive treats for furry friends. Highlights include the Christmas Pet Macaron Gift Set and two seasonal pet cakes—the Christmas Tree and Gingerbread Pet Cakes—so pets and their owners can share a warm, joyful, and truly memorable Christmas together.
摘要表 Abstract Table
聖誕蛋糕（Christmas Cakes for People）
LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate 聖誕朱古力核桃蛋糕（含麩質） LIFETASTIC X Conspiracy Chocolate Xmas Chocolate Pecan Layer Cake
升級版法國忌廉士多啤梨蛋糕（含麩質） Upgraded Xmas Strawberry French Cream Layer Cake
經典香印提子西瓜蛋糕（無麩質） Xmas Watermelon Shine Muscat Grape Layer Cake (Gluten Free)