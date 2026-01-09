Corporate

Darjeeling Leads Agoda's North-East Travel Searches

January 09, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
The hill station emerged as the most sought-after domestic destination in India's North-East region during the October-December quarter, according to Agoda's latest travel data and booking trends.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed its latest insights into domestic travel interest to India's North-East. Darjeeling (West Bengal) emerging as the most searched destination in the region on Agoda for the period of October to December 2025. The picturesque hill station, Gangtok (Sikkim) in second, and Shillong (Meghalaya) in third, together form the top trio of destinations in the region, drawing travellers with their scenic beauty and unique cultural experiences.

The data, based on accommodation searches made on Agoda by Indians between July and September 2025, underscores the appeal of these hill stations as quintessential retreats for domestic travelers in the holiday season.

Following the top 3 closely are Guwahati (Assam) and Siliguri (West Bengal) in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Guwahati's lively city life and Siliguri's strategic location as a gateway to the region make them integral parts of many travel itineraries.

To underline the growing popularity of India's North-East, smaller towns like Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), Pelling (Sikkim), and Kalimpong (West Bengal) are also drawing increased attention from domestic travelers. Cherrapunji offers lush landscapes and stunning waterfalls, Pelling provides breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range, and Kalimpong delights with vibrant flower markets and colonial architecture. These hidden gems are also enriching the North-East travel experience with their quaint offerings.

Commenting on the trend, Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, "It's great to witness travellers embracing the diverse landscapes of India, in this case the North-East. The region's natural beauty and serenity captivate those seeking both popular and quaint experiences. In recent years, many accommodation providers, including hotels, hostels, and non-hotel accommodations like villas, serviced apartments, and homestays, have partnered with Agoda to capture the growing interest from domestic and inbound travelers alike. I would encourage any hotelier or other accommodation provider, big or small, that isn't listed on Agoda yet to take advantage of our easy 30-minute onboarding program to ensure they aren't missing out."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers flexible options and deals to help travelers discover destinations that suit their plans and preferences. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect year-end trips.

Agoda Darjeeling Hill Station Gangtok Scenic Beauty

WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

Domino's Pizza China Completes 2025 Expansion Target

Domino's Pizza China Completes 2025 Expansion Target

TCL Unveils Microsoft AI Smart Terminals at CES

TCL Unveils Microsoft AI Smart Terminals at CES

WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

