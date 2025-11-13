LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong brings back Holiday Bricktacular for Christmas

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - As the sound of Christmas bells draws near, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong, under Merlin Entertainments, once again transforms into the enchanting "HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR" from now until 5 January 2026. Families are warmly invited to embark on a LEGO® winter journey filled with creativity, joy, and heartfelt moments. Continuing the theme of "Build a Heart, Share the Joy," this year's celebration features interactive activities and exclusive experiences that invite every LEGO® fan to embrace the festive spirit, create lasting memories, and share love with children in need around the world. On 27 November 2025, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenyang will simultaneously host a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony across all four cities. The event will feature a joyful live performance of festive carols by a group of cheerful children, creating a heartwarming moment to officially usher in the Christmas season.

1 In connection with the #BuildToGive 2025 Holiday Activation, the LEGO Group will donate one LEGO® set to charity for every LEGO heart that is built with LEGO bricks and shared on social media with #BuildToGive. Children under the age of 16 must obtain parent's permission to post to social media. Total annual donation not to exceed 1,500,000 LEGO sets with a total value of 15,000,000 USD.

2 Limited spaces are available; please arrive 15 minutes early to collect reserved bricks and refer to the attraction notice for specific workshop times.

3 Available while stock lasts.

4 Available while stock lasts.

This Christmas, let love blossom from your fingertips. Discover the festive highlights below and build the warmest holiday memories with LEGO® in a journey made for families.Activity 1: MINILAND® Christmas Stocking HuntLegend has it that Christmas gifts are hidden inside the stockings! Begin your festive quest by searching for three LEGO®-built stockings scattered throughout MINILAND®.Activity 2: Build a Heart Share the JoyJoin the "Build To Give" initiative1 by creating a heart-shaped LEGO® build and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #BuildToGive. Each post helps deliver festive cheer to children in need, extending warmth and kindness across the globe.Activity 3: Snap a Photo with the LEGO® Christmas TreeImmerse yourself in the festive atmosphere with the giant LEGO® Christmas trees and themed decorations throughout the centre. Don't forget to capture the moment with these creative builds that bring the season to life.Limited-Time Activity 1: Spot the LEGO® SantaKeep your eyes peeled! LEGO® Santa will make surprise appearances throughout the centre, ready to greet guests and pose for photos. If you're lucky, you might just catch him in action!Limited-Time Activity 2: Creative Workshop2Join our Master Model Builder crew and build your very own festive LEGO® creation. Let your imagination shine and complete your LEGO® journey with a hands-on experience.Limited-Time Activity 3: Christmas Tree Lighting CeremonyOn 27 November 2025, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre will host a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring a live performance of festive carols by a group of cheerful children. With twinkling lights and heartwarming melodies filling the air, guests will be immersed in a joyful atmosphere as the winter wonderland journey begins."Christmas is more than gifts — it's about sharing and caring." Come ring the Christmas bells at "HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR," take part in the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 27 November 2025! Paid guests or annual pass holders who enter after 3:00 PM that day will receive a limited goodie bag3 and enjoy live Christmas carol performances. Let's build heartfelt creations with our loved ones, share joy, and celebrate a truly warm Christmas together!Gift Shop Offer - Is it PLAY you're looking forIn this joyful holiday season, let LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong Gift Shop be your top choice for Christmas gift shopping! Don't miss out on our exciting promotions from 14 November 2025 to 1 January 2026. Spend HK$300 to receive the 30670 Santa's Sleigh Ride set or spend HK$500 to receive a limited holiday shopper bag and a holiday tin bauble4!In addition, we invite children to write letters to LEGO® CataClaws, sharing Christmas wishes for a chance to receive a personalised reply and a mysterious surprise. This activation will run from 17 November to 21 December 2025, and every week, ten letters will be selected to feature on the official LEGO® Facebook account. Selected participants will also have the chance to win a random LEGO® set as prize, making this Christmas even more special!

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Website: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/hong-kong/