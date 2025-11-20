Corporate

Hanwha Life hosts training course in South Korea for Vietnamese fintech talents

November 20, 2025 | 09:51
Hanwha Life, a South Korean life insurance company, hosted a five-day training course in South Korea from November 10-14 for 30 fintech students from Vietnam as part of its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative FuturePlus.

The participants included winners of the Vietnam Informatics Olympiad, top-performing students from the FinTech Department at Vietnam–Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU), scholarship recipients from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), and outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh City Finance Mentor Programme.

Hanwha Life hosts training course in South Korea for Vietnamese fintech talents
Vietnamese fintech talents pose for a photo at the welcoming ceremony of the Hanwha Life FuturePlus Vietnam FinTech Talent Invitation Programme in Seoul. Photo: Hanwha Life

The course began with a welcoming ceremony at Hanwha Life's headquarters in Seoul, followed by a visit to DREAMPLUS Gangnam, Hanwha Life's open innovation platform, where participants experienced South Korea's startup ecosystem and witnessed fintech innovation firsthand.

They also participated in expert-led lectures, including AI-driven innovation in insurance services, and the future of insurtech in financial markets, delivered by Hanwha Life's AI Division and external experts, offering them insights into the latest financial technology trends.

The participants later visited Korea University and Sogang University, where they attended special lectures by Prof. Jang Ho Kim of the Graduate School of Management of Technology at Korea University and Prof. Yoo Shin Jung of the Business School at Sogang University, as well as campus tours that offered academic inspiration.

Hanwha Life hosts training course in South Korea for Vietnamese fintech talents
Hanwha Life FuturePlus Vietnam FinTech talents visit South Korea's fintech innovation sites with local startup representatives. Photo: Hanwha Life

In the latter part of the course, participants participated in A Night of FuturePlus, an event where they will share their experiences from the training and discuss the future direction of fintech development in Vietnam.

This course was organised as part ofFuturePlus, Hanwha Life's financial and ICT talent development and community financial literacy initiative in Vietnam, implemented since last year in collaboration with local universities, government agencies, and Chorogusan for children.

Through this initiative, Hanwha Life has established a virtuous cycle that enables local youth to strengthen their global financial competencies while contributing to enhancing financial literacy and the development of the fintech industry in their communities.

Last year, the company introduced a fintech major at the Vietnam–Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU), sponsored the Vietnam Informatics Olympiad with the addition of a new AI track, and has continued various programmes focused on talent development and enhancing financial literacy in local communities, including a finance mentor programme.

Suk Hyun Lim, executive director and head of the corporate planning division at Hanwha Life, said, “We hope this training course in South Korea will serve as a valuable opportunity for outstanding fintech talents in Vietnam to explore practical career and entrepreneurial paths.”

He added, “Hanwha Life will continue to support young talents so that they can contribute to improving financial literacy in their communities through the knowledge and experience they have gained.”

Life insurers move chess pieces to snap up fresh partnerships Life insurers move chess pieces to snap up fresh partnerships

Life insurers are competing for a larger share of Vietnam's thriving insurance business, as seen by the ambitions to expand their footprint and form alliances with commercial banks in the country.
Hanwha Life Vietnam and Viettel Post team up on insurance distribution Hanwha Life Vietnam and Viettel Post team up on insurance distribution

South Korean life insurance Hanwha Life Vietnam has recently signed an agreement with military-run Viettel Post Corporation on the distribution of insurance products.
South Korean insurers exploit big growth potential South Korean insurers exploit big growth potential

South Korean insurers are conveying tremendous efforts to embrace Vietnam's insurance industry, citing the country's plethora of growth outlook.
Hanwha Life plants seeds of AI innovation in Vietnam Hanwha Life plants seeds of AI innovation in Vietnam

Hanwha Life is taking the lead in nurturing the next generation of talent as a returning sponsor of the Vietnam Informatics Olympiad while introducing an AI track.
Hanwha Life Acquires Velocity Clearing, Marks Historic US Entry Hanwha Life Acquires Velocity Clearing, Marks Historic US Entry

Korea's insurance giant takes a bold leap into North American capital markets with its latest buy.

By Bich Thuy

Hanwha Life South Korea training programme FinTech Talents Vietnam

