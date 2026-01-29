Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tech Leaders Prioritise AI and Talent, KPMG Finds

January 29, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
Research from the professional services firm revealed technology executives are intensifying focus on artificial intelligence capabilities, workforce development and flexible strategies for the evolving landscape.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - KPMG's Global tech report 2026 reveals that organizations worldwide are moving beyond pilots and seeking to embed AI into core workflows and offerings, striving to scale investments. The new report identifies that while expectations are high and adoption is rapid; scaling can introduce additional complexity and returns vary widely.

  • 68 percent of organizations surveyed aim to reach the highest level of AI maturity by the end of 2026, yet only 24 percent are there today.
  • 88 percent are investing in building agentic AI into their systems.
  • 74 percent say their AI use cases are delivering business value, but only 24 percent achieve ROI across multiple use cases.
  • 90 percent plan to grow partnerships and tech ecosystems over the next year, yet 53 percent still lack the talent needed to bring their digital transformation plans to life.
  • 78 percent agree they must take more risks on emerging technologies to stay relevant.

The report asks: Can ambition match reality, and can organizations keep one eye on the next wave of innovation while delivering on today's agenda?

"The future belongs to leaders who turn intelligence into advantage. Our research shows organizations are pushing past the early phase of 'AI roulette', placing scattered bets on multiple technologies, and are now increasingly focused on delivering value. When ambition meets disciplined execution, value compounds. Our 2026 Global tech report provides a synopsis of the critical things that high performers are doing better than most; a checklist for tech leaders looking to improve their organizational performance, emulate the high performers, and deliver higher ROI.
- Guy Holland, Global Leader, CIO Center of Excellence, KPMG International

Key findings from the report

Tech maturity accelerates: Leaders set their sights on the top

Half (50 percent) of global tech leaders surveyed expect to reach the highest level of technology maturity in 2026, compared to only 11 percent today. This surge in optimism is fueled by a move from isolated experiments to integrating AI and advanced technologies into core systems and scaling their impact.High performers, those organizations leading in technology maturity, process maturity and value, are already reaping the rewards, reporting an average ROI of 4.5x, more than double the industry average of 2x. These leading organizations have progressed beyond pilot programs, prioritizing the scaling of innovation and continually adapting to maintain a competitive edge in a fast-evolving environment. Other organizations reporting higher ROI include smaller firms (3.6x), those with fewer cost pressures (2.6x), and transformation‑focused organizations (3.2x). The ROI pattern is equally nuanced: rather than a single investment 'sweet spot', clear ROI 'zones' emerge, from early quick wins to accelerating, enterprise‑wide value as maturity increases.

The age of agentic: AI adoption surges but innovation drives real business value

AI is now seen as a strategic necessity, not just industry hype. Sixty-eight percent of respondents are aiming for the highest level of AI maturity in their organizations. Eighty-eight percent of companies are already investing in agentic AI — autonomous digital agents transforming operations and decision-making. Seventy-four percent of respondents report that their AI initiatives are creating measurable business value, such as improved efficiency and reduced risk. However, only 24 percent say they are scaling AI and achieving ROI across multiple use cases. This highlights the need for organizations to evolve KPIs beyond traditional financial and productivity metrics and build enterprise-wide alignment to fully realize AI's potential. The shift from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment is underway, with leaders working to embed AI into products, services, and value delivery.

Talent and agility power success: Human potential remains central

Human expertise remains central to digital transformation initiatives. Organizations are making significant investments in upskilling their workforce, building adaptive teams, and fostering cultures that embrace change.

Despite the rapid adoption of agentic AI, organizations still expect 42 percent of their tech workforce to remain permanent human staff by 2027 — only a five‑point drop from 2025. High-performing companies plan to retain even more permanent human talent, with 50 percent remaining in place by 2027, revealing the continued importance of human expertise alongside AI. Despite these efforts, 53 percent of organizations report they still lack the talent needed to realize their digital transformation strategies.

Ninety-two percent of organizations surveyed anticipate that managing AI agents will become a critical skill within five years. The most successful organizations prioritize both technological advancements and people, empowering employees to innovate and adapt.

Strategic partnerships fuel growth: Ecosystems expand for the future

To overcome challenges and accelerate learning, 90 percent of organizations plan to grow partnerships and tech ecosystems over the next year. Strategic alliances are enabling access to specialized expertise, rapid innovation, and shared best practices. As agentic AI and other advanced technologies become mainstream, organizations recognize the importance of building robust ecosystems that foster co-creation and continuous improvement. Nearly one-third of tech executives are planning to increase investment in centers of excellence, supporting cross-functional teams and controlled experimentation.

Preparing for tomorrow's breakthroughs: Leaders embrace bold risks

The future is arriving fast, with quantum computing and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) on the horizon. Leaders are already preparing for these breakthroughs, with 78 percent of organizations agreeing they must take more risks on emerging technologies to stay relevant. The report urges organizations to maintain strategic foresight, invest in ethical frameworks, and build resilient, future-ready workforces. By balancing ambition with rational thinking and disciplined execution, tech executives are positioning their organizations to turn disruption into durable, compounding value.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KPMG China

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
kpmg AI and Talent

Related Contents

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

KPMG launches entrepreneur awards to back private sector

KPMG launches entrepreneur awards to back private sector

Singapore Fintech Investment Surge 2025: KPMG Pulse of Fintech Report

Singapore Fintech Investment Surge 2025: KPMG Pulse of Fintech Report

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

MemeStrategy Launches Premium Card Storage Vault

MemeStrategy Launches Premium Card Storage Vault

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020