Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

October 17, 2025 | 15:23
Screening fully synthetic shorts raises questions about whether creative labour will pivot from production to prompt-curation roles within the audiovisual value chain.

CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - Kling AI, the AI-powered creative platform from Kuaishou Technology, made a compelling debut at MIPCOM Cannes, the premier gathering of television professionals, buyers and innovative content creators. The platform showcased a captivating collection of short films from global creators, demonstrating the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in video production.

MIPCOM Cannes, held annually at the Palais des Festivals, attracts over 12,000 industry professionals from more than 100 countries, including top buyers, production companies, distributors, and broadcasters. The intersection of content owners, streaming platforms, global brands, and the creator economy makes Cannes the key meeting point for shaping the next phase of media.

A highlight of Kling AI's showcase at MIPCOM Cannes was Echo Hunter: A Memory Too Far,a groundbreaking prequel created in collaboration with U.S. creative studio Phantam X and directed by Kavan Cardoza (known as "Kavan the Kid"). The film, starring human actors including Canadian-American influencer King Bach, pioneered the use of Kling AI's latest 2.5 Turbo model to generate complex and costly scenes, from dramatic car crashes to heart-racing chase scenes.

The film builds on the success of its predecessor, Echo Hunter, which was the first AI-generated film approved by the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The new prequel, with its trailer, has garnered over 2.5 million views globally across all platforms.

"We're witnessing a significant shift as content creators are no longer using AI for single clips; they are leveraging it to develop entire IP series with the potential to evolve into large-scale, impactful projects," said Zheru Liu, Manager of Parternerships at Kling AI.

Global Spotlight on AI Storytelling

Also at MIPCOM, Kling AI hosted a dedicated screening session for ten exceptional short films, selected from over 4,600 submissions to its global NextGen Creative Contest. The initiative, launched to celebrate AI-powered visual innovation, attracted participants from 122 countries and regions, competing for a $42,000 prize pool and 1.25 million Kling AI credits.

Hailing from diverse countries across Asia, Europe, and North America, the ten final pieces explore a wide spectrum of themes, from intimate human experiences to bringing ancient history to life. Ghost Lap, a short film from the U.K., tells the story of a young driver who finds himself reaching for more than just victory - he's racing the memory of the one who never crossed the line. Lost & Found from Poland is an intimate look into the life of a boy who lost himself in immersive worlds created by his imagination.

The contest winners will be announced on October 18, with their films featured at an exclusive Kling AI event during the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Shaping the Future at the MIP Innovation Lab

Reflecting the industry's embrace of AI, MIPCOM's newly inaugurated MIP Innovation Lab served as a dedicated space for the intersection of content, technology, and audience behavior. Kling AI participated in discussions alongside industry powerhouses like Luma AI and Mantis AI, exploring AI's potential to transform every aspect of the entertainment ecosystem.

Kling AI further reinforced its leadership by spotlighting its collaborations. This includes nine AI-generated short films produced with renowned Chinese directors such as Jia Zhangke and Academy Award-winning art director Timmy Yip, celebrated for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. On the global stage, Kling AI has also teamed up with leading AI studios like Phantom X, bringing to life projects such as Michael Mitchell's The Variable, S.A.V.'s OG Prime and Kavan the Kid's Echo Hunter: A Memory Too Far.

Gennie, a generative AI content studio uniquely focused on documentary and non-fiction storytelling, tapped into Kling AI to produce a trailer for a film that was also showcased during MIPCOM.

"At Gennie, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with generative video. Kling AI's technology has allowed us to achieve a new level of fidelity and scale in our reenactments — it's a key part of how we're transforming factual television production into something faster, smarter, and more cinematic," said Max Einhorn, CEO and Co-Founder of Gennie.

As Zheru Liu commented, "The future of content creation is collaborative, merging human ingenuity with AI's expansive capabilities. Our presence at MIPCOM underscores our commitment to empowering creators worldwide to tell their stories in unprecedented ways."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kling AI

TagTag:
Kling AI Content Creation AIPowered Films

