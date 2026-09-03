KKR and Singtel consortium completes acquisition of data centre operator STTGDC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 – STTGDC today announced the completion of its acquisition by a KKR-led consortium comprising funds managed by global investment firm KKR and Singtel, and unveiled a refreshed global brand, marking the beginning of the company's next chapter as a global digital infrastructure platform.

The transaction strengthens STTGDC's ability to execute a strategy already in motion, with long-term capital, increased financial flexibility and the consortium's global infrastructure experience providing continued growth and momentum. Customers will continue to be served by the same leadership team, operating discipline and long-term commitment that have underpinned the company's growth for more than a decade.



Retaining the STTGDC name, the refreshed brand reflects the scale, capabilities and global platform the company has built over more than a decade. It is anchored in Built Ready, expressing STTGDC's focus on delivering the reliable, resilient and AI-ready infrastructure required by customers across Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe.



"Today marks the most important turning point in STTGDC's evolution since we founded the company more than 12 years ago," said Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO of STTGDC. "The completion of this transaction signals the beginning of a new chapter for our company. We have spent over a decade building a global platform with the scale, capabilities and operating discipline needed to support the next generation of cloud and AI growth. With the KKR-Singtel consortium's investment, we have greater capacity to grow and execute at scale while remaining true to the values and customer commitment that have defined STTGDC from its inception. Our refreshed brand reflects both the company we have become and the responsibility we carry as digital infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to economies, businesses and communities. Built Ready is our commitment to delivering the critical infrastructure our customers need to grow with confidence, while building responsibly and sustaining the trust of governments, customers and communities."



STTGDC enters this phase with strong operating momentum and a substantial development pipeline. Since the end of 2025, operational capacity has increased by 25% to 780MW. In addition, contracted capacity has grown by 50% and annualised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) has risen by 30%[1], reflecting continued demand from hyperscalers, cloud service providers, AI customers and enterprises across its markets.



As AI changes the scale, density and complexity of data centre development, the industry's defining challenge is increasingly the ability to convert demand into delivered capacity. This requires more than capital or land. It depends on coordinated planning across power, cooling, design, supply chains, financing and local market conditions, together with the discipline to deliver and operate mission-critical infrastructure reliably.



STTGDC's growth strategy remains focused on markets where customer requirements, power availability, infrastructure readiness, policy alignment and long-term fundamentals support responsible development. With close to 2GW of powered land secured for assets under construction and pipeline development, the company is well positioned to convert customer demand into delivered capacity. Its global platform capabilities and local execution experience enable it to navigate the distinct operating conditions in each market.



This approach guides STTGDC's growth and investment across its global portfolio.



In India, STTGDC has 34 data centres across 10 cities and more than 613MW of IT capacity. The company is strategically scaling its IT load capacity to support the country's expanding digital economy.



In Indonesia, STTGDC has been expanding its Jakarta campus, advancing a development pipeline of more than 360MW of AI-ready IT capacity backed by secured power. Recent development milestones continue to strengthen the company's ability to support Indonesia's growing cloud, AI and digital infrastructure requirements.



Singapore remains strategically important. The selection of STTGDC to develop 50MW of sustainable, AI-ready data centre capacity will support Singapore's continued development as a trusted and resilient hub for AI, digital infrastructure and international connectivity, contributing to the country's strategic, economic and sustainability priorities.



Responsible growth will remain integral to STTGDC's business and operations. With 83.2% of electricity consumption across its operations sourced from renewable energy, STTGDC surpassed its 2028 carbon intensity reduction target three years ahead of schedule. Alongside its environmental commitments, the company works closely with governments, customers and communities to address local priorities and earn the trust that underpins its social licence to operate.

[1] For the period from December 2025 through June 2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.sttgdc.com.

