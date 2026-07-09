KDDI to study AI-powered drone deployment in Vietnam and Philippines

Infrastructure inspection using an AI-powered drone. Photo: KDDI

The initiative, announced on July 3, was selected for the 'Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation Project' funded by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and will receive subsidies to assess the feasibility of expanding the drone business in both markets.

KDDI and KDDI SmartDrone, a joint venture with Japan Airlines, will investigate the potential use of AI drones for disaster prevention and for patrolling and inspecting infrastructure facilities in Vietnam and the Philippines.

The companies will evaluate technical requirements such as market conditions, aviation regulations, and communication environments. They will also assess AI drone deployment models that can enhance disaster response capabilities while improving the efficiency of infrastructure maintenance in the two countries.

Based on the findings of the feasibility study, KDDI, and KDDI SmartDrone will consider the full-scale expansion of their drone business into Vietnam and the Philippines.

Infrastructure demand is growing rapidly in Vietnam and the Philippines, driven by urbanisation and economic development. However, these countries face challenges such as shortages of highly skilled personnel responsible for infrastructure maintenance, as well as delays in establishing the necessary systems. Therefore, it is vital to introduce advanced technologies to ensure safe and efficient infrastructure operation.

At the same time, both countries are highly vulnerable to natural disasters such as typhoons, floods, and earthquakes. With a long coastline exceeding 3,000km, Vietnam frequently experiences floods and landslides caused by typhoons and heavy rains. Meanwhile, the Philippines is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, with around 20 typhoons approaching or making landfall each year. As a result, the country often suffers widespread infrastructure damage and telecommunications disruptions.

Japan faces similar challenges, so the country is at the forefront of addressing complex social issues. AI-powered drones are increasingly being deployed to provide safe and rapid assessment of situations in areas that are difficult for people to access.

KDDI and KDDI SmartDrone offer comprehensive solutions combining AI drones, mobile communications, and remote flight operations. Leveraging their experience in deploying drone technologies in Japan and their business presence across the Asia-Pacific region, KDDI and KDDI SmartDrone will explore opportunities to expand their drone business into Vietnam and the Philippines.

Japanese wireless carrier to launch mobile services in Vietnam On May 1, KDDI Corporation and VNPT agreed to jointly develop and launch a mobile telecommunication sub-brand in Vietnam.

Luong Viet Quoc: The first Vietnamese exporting drones to US market Drones are among tech-intensive items many countries have been paying a great deal of attention to and are often associated with tech giants like the US and China, but one Vietnamese, Dr. Luong Viet Quoc, founder and CEO of Real Time Robotics Inc. not only manufactures but also sells his drones to foreign customers.