Jung Ji-Seon vs Japan’s Mystery Chef: Culinary Showdown 2025

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - 7 October 2025 - TVBS proudly announces its brand-new international cooking competition show *Chef on Fire*, set to begin filming in March next year.

The program will feature Korea's renowned culinary innovator **Chef Jung Ji-Seon**, taking center stage in a high-stakes showdown against a heavyweight mystery chef from Japan—an epic battle that promises to redefine the limits of gastronomic creativity.



Backed by the Ministry of Culture's **Overseas Star-Making Initiative**, the show is set to expand its global footprint, engaging international audiences and showcasing Taiwan's vibrant entertainment scene on the world stage.



Adding to the excitement, fan-favorite actor **Dino Lee** and **Dora Hsieh** will compete head-to-head for the coveted role of Chef Jung's exclusive kitchen assistant.



Even before filming begins, the rivalry between the two has already ignited—bringing sharp wit, playful banter, and culinary sparks to the screen.



This groundbreaking program blends fine dining, cross-cultural exchange, and dynamic entertainment, promising audiences a feast of flavors and laughter.



With its unique mix of competition and collaboration, *Chef on Fire* is poised to become the next big sensation in variety television—inviting viewers to savor the very best of Asian cuisine like never before.

