Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jung Ji-Seon vs Japan’s Mystery Chef: Culinary Showdown 2025

October 07, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
International cooking battle draws food fans, offering culinary blogs Korean vs Japan chef keywords and event details.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2025 - TVBS proudly announces its brand-new international cooking competition show *Chef on Fire*, set to begin filming in March next year.

The program will feature Korea's renowned culinary innovator **Chef Jung Ji-Seon**, taking center stage in a high-stakes showdown against a heavyweight mystery chef from Japan—an epic battle that promises to redefine the limits of gastronomic creativity.

Backed by the Ministry of Culture's **Overseas Star-Making Initiative**, the show is set to expand its global footprint, engaging international audiences and showcasing Taiwan's vibrant entertainment scene on the world stage.

Adding to the excitement, fan-favorite actor **Dino Lee** and **Dora Hsieh** will compete head-to-head for the coveted role of Chef Jung's exclusive kitchen assistant.

Even before filming begins, the rivalry between the two has already ignited—bringing sharp wit, playful banter, and culinary sparks to the screen.

This groundbreaking program blends fine dining, cross-cultural exchange, and dynamic entertainment, promising audiences a feast of flavors and laughter.

With its unique mix of competition and collaboration, *Chef on Fire* is poised to become the next big sensation in variety television—inviting viewers to savor the very best of Asian cuisine like never before.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tahoe Entertainment

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jung Ji-Seon Japan’s Mystery Chef International cooking battle Culinary showdown

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

BUCKET MAN 2025: Rising IP Award at DesignerCon Hong Kong

BUCKET MAN 2025: Rising IP Award at DesignerCon Hong Kong

Vingroup 2025: VinMetal Launches Steel Manufacturing Business

Vingroup 2025: VinMetal Launches Steel Manufacturing Business

Coastline Wealth Advisors Garrett Taylor and Shiraz Zaidi Watched Over $1B

Coastline Wealth Advisors Garrett Taylor and Shiraz Zaidi Watched Over $1B

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: VVIP to GA Ocean City Experience

G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025: VVIP to GA Ocean City Experience

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

MIT Tech Review 2025: Top 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020