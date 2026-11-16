HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – Recently, JoyLogistics, the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) and Sunwah Group jointly hosted the Cross-Border E-Commerce Development Forum (Diễn đàn Phát triển Thương mại Điện tử Xuyên biên giới) at the InterContinental Hanoi. Nearly 100 local Vietnamese cross-border e-commerce sellers attended the forum to explore growth opportunities in cross-border e-commerce and international logistics solutions.

During his remarks, Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director General of the Import-Export Department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, noted that exports have long been a major driver of Vietnam’s economy. He highlighted how shipping costs, cargo consolidation, tracking, customs clearance, overseas warehousing, last-mile delivery and returns all affect the competitiveness of Vietnamese products overseas.

At the forum, JoyLogistics showcased its recently launched Vietnam–US cross-border parcel service. Designed for e-commerce sellers, exporters and other businesses with international shipping needs, the service integrates local collection, export customs clearance, international air freight, import customs clearance and last-mile delivery into an end-to-end logistics solution.

By coordinating these stages, the service aims to reduce the complexity of managing multiple providers and improve transport efficiency. It offers solutions for parcels weighing up to 10 kg, balancing delivery speed and cost. Digital shipment tracking gives merchants greater visibility, while tailored options are available for different products and business needs.

JoyLogistics is also developing its local warehousing and distribution capabilities in Vietnam, with facilities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City near key commercial and transport hubs. Services include shared warehousing for B2B and B2C operations, deliveries to Amazon fulfilment centres (FBA) and returns management.

JoyLogistics said Vietnam is an important market in its Southeast Asian network. It will continue strengthening collaboration between local teams, partners and its international logistics network to serve businesses with diverse needs. Operating across 26 countries and regions, JoyLogistics provides warehousing, transportation, delivery, cross-border logistics and integrated supply chain services, connecting local fulfilment in Vietnam with international markets.

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