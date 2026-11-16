Somerset Diamond Bay Garden opens 168 serviced residences in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a Singapore-headquartered global hospitality company wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), officially opens Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh on 11 November 2026, introducing a new serviced residence experience to the Cambodian capital. Located on Koh Pich (Diamond Island), one of Phnom Penh's fast-developing business and lifestyle districts, the property brings Somerset's signature family-focused living concept to a prime waterfront address, welcoming business and leisure travellers for overnight stays, short getaways and extended visits.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh

Managed by Ascott, Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh is the second Somerset-branded property in Cambodia as Ascott continues on its journey of asset-light growth. Occupying Levels 27 to 37 of Diamond Bay Garden Tower A, the 168-unit serviced residence offers elevated views across Phnom Penh and the surrounding waterways, including the iconic confluence of the Mekong, Tonle Sap and Bassac rivers. Designed to accommodate the evolving needs of modern travellers, the property combines the convenience of hotel living with the space, privacy and practical comforts of a serviced residence, offering a flexible hospitality experience for individuals, couples and families alike.



Haslam Preeston, Chief Corporate Officer The Ascott Limited said: "We are delighted to bring the Somerset experience to Koh Pich with the opening of Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh. Our vision is to create a welcoming urban sanctuary where guests can enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a home alongside the convenience of hospitality services. Whether visiting for one night, a business trip or an extended stay with family, guests can find a space that suits their needs. With our family-focused facilities, comprehensive wellness offerings and distinctive rooftop experience, we look forward to becoming a preferred address for both travellers and the local community."



Flexible Living, Thoughtfully Designed: From Overnight Stays to Extended Visits



Featuring 168 serviced apartments ranging from 48 sqm studios to spacious 129 sqm three-bedroom residences, Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh caters to a variety of travel needs. The Studio Deluxe City View and Studio Premier River View are ideal for overnight stays, short business trips and city getaways, while the larger one, two and three-bedroom apartments offer added space and privacy for families, groups and extended-stay guests. The three-bedroom signature river view can accommodate up to six guests.

Each residence features a fully equipped kitchen, washer-dryer, private balcony and high-speed Wi-Fi, combining the comforts of home with the convenience of hotel living. Whether staying for a night or several months, guests can enjoy a flexible and comfortable experience tailored to their needs.



Where Family Living Comes Naturally: Thoughtful Spaces for All Ages



Embracing Somerset's brand philosophy, "Where Harmony is Second Nature", the property is centred on inclusivity and harmony – with family experiences at the heart of its hospitality offering. The dedicated Family Theme Suites feature a separate children's room with bunk beds, providing a thoughtfully designed space where younger guests can enjoy their own little retreat while families spend quality time together.

Beyond the residences, younger guests can explore the Kids' Club, children's playroom, outdoor playground and dedicated children's swimming pool. With plenty of space created for multi-generational travel, multi-bedroom apartments, fully equipped kitchens and in-room laundry facilities further support the everyday needs of families, making the property a welcoming choice for both short family holidays and longer stays.

A Destination for Wellbeing: Recreation and Relaxation



Designed to support a balanced lifestyle, Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh offers a range of leisure and wellness facilities. Guests can enjoy the swimming pool, maintain their fitness routines at the fully equipped fitness centre, or unwind in the dedicated yoga space.

For a more restorative experience, the property also features sauna and steam room facilities, alongside a multi-purpose wellness space, providing guests with opportunities to relax and recharge throughout their stay.

Elevated Dining and Rooftop Experiences: New Heights Restaurant & Bar



Adding a distinctive lifestyle dimension to the property, New Heights Restaurant & Bar, together with the Rooftop Terrace & Herb Garden on Level 38, offers an elevated destination for dining, relaxation and social gatherings.

Set against panoramic views of Phnom Penh's cityscape and surrounding waterways, the rooftop venue invites guests and residents to enjoy dining experiences, sunset moments and drinks in a distinctive setting above the city. More than a dining venue, it provides a welcoming social space where guests can unwind and experience the vibrant character of the Cambodian capital from a new perspective.

A Prime Waterfront Address: Connected to the Best of Phnom Penh



Situated within Diamond Island City in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh is set in one of the capital's growing business and lifestyle districts, where urban conveniences meet a relaxed waterfront setting.

From the residence, Connexion Mall is just 300 metres away, while the Diamond Convention & Exhibition Centre and Koh Norea Bridge are both approximately 500 metres away. The riverside promenade and AEON Mall are also within easy reach, giving guests convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and key business destinations across the city.

With international schools, healthcare facilities and embassies nearby, the residence offers a convenient base for business travellers, relocating professionals and families alike.

For more information or reservations at Somerset Diamond Bay Garden Phnom Penh, please visit www.discoverasr.com



https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/cambodia/somerset-diamond-bay-garden-phnom-penh

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