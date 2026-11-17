CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2026 - On November 12, the Industry Matchmaking Conference of Chongqing Visit by Eurasian Enterprises was held at Yuzhou Hotel. Around 700 representatives from businesses and institutions across Eurasia, along with government officials and business leaders from Chongqing, gathered to explore industrial partnerships and new opportunities for development.Under the theme "Chongqing: Forging New Connections Across Eurasia," the event was jointly hosted by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology and China CITIC Bank Chongqing Branch. It aimed to advance Chongqing's "3+3+6+18" System of Modern Manufacturing Clusters by strengthening cooperation with Eurasian enterprises in advanced manufacturing. Leveraging the connectivity offered by the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Yuxinou (Chongqing–Xinjiang–Europe) international rail freight services, the event sought to attract Eurasian investment to Chongqing while helping local enterprises expand into overseas markets. Through this two-way approach, Chongqing aims to foster industrial growth, broaden market access, and create new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.The conference opened with a video tracing the evolution of Chongqing's industrial partnerships with Eurasian enterprises. What began with the inaugural visit of German Advanced Manufacturing Enterprises to Chongqing expanded into broader engagement of European Advanced Manufacturing Enterprises at the second edition and has now grown into a multifaceted partnership spanning Eurasia. Along the way, a series of signed projects have progressed to construction and operation, supported by coordinated efforts between central and local authorities and comprehensive services throughout the project lifecycle. From Germany to Europe and now across Eurasia, the expanding network of partnerships reflects the growing momentum of Chongqing's international industrial cooperation.At the conference, Wang Zhijie, Secretary of the Leading Party Members Group and Director-General of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, presented Chongqing's industrial strengths and development opportunities. His presentation highlighted four key advantages: a strong industrial foundation, a vast market, extensive transport connectivity, and a supportive business environment. Two opportunity lists were also released:and. The former identified 180 investment opportunities with a combined investment value of RMB480 billion, while the latter presented 100 application scenarios open for cooperation. Together, the lists offered international businesses a clearer picture of Chongqing's development priorities and potential areas for collaboration, inviting more Eurasian enterprises to explore opportunities within the city's "3+3+6+18" System of Modern Manufacturing Clusters.The keynote session brought together prominent business leaders and industry experts, including Liu Yahuang, Member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of Multinational (Holdings) Group; Pei Jinlin, Vice President of STMicroelectronics; Michael Heilig, Regional Representative of the German Association for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW); Zhu Keping, Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics; Wolfgang Ziebart, Founder of XYTE Mobility; and Savas Tumis, Founder and CEO of Tumis Industrial Management Consulting Co., Ltd. Drawing on their respective experience, the speakers offered fresh perspectives on strengthening industrial links between Chongqing and Eurasia.The conference also saw the launch of several new cooperation initiatives. The CITIC Goldstone Chongqing Fund for Specialized and Innovative Enterprises was announced, drawing on CITIC Goldstone's investment expertise and project resources to support high-quality industrial development in Chongqing. The European Market Expansion & Localization Shared Services Center was also unveiled to help Chongqing enterprises strengthen their localized operations in European markets. A total of 28 cooperation projects, worth more than RMB20 billion, were signed during the conference. The launch of new service platforms and the signing of these agreements marked further progress in the deepening partnership between Chongqing and Eurasian enterprises, turning shared interests into tangible cooperation.As the only municipality directly under the central government in central and western China, Chongqing has been entrusted with two strategic positionings: a key strategic anchor for Large-Scale Western Development for a new era and a comprehensive hub for inland opening up. The city is also accelerating its development into a nationally important center for advanced manufacturing. The conference demonstrated how Chongqing is translating its advantages in international connectivity into opportunities for industrial cooperation. By leveraging the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and Yuxinou rail services, the city is attracting high-quality Eurasian enterprises to invest locally while supporting Chongqing manufacturers in expanding their presence across Eurasian markets. The combination of transport connectivity and industrial strengths is creating new momentum for development on both sides. Looking ahead, the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology will work closely with CITIC Group to capitalize on the city's international transport links and establish regular platforms for cross-border industrial matchmaking. These efforts will deepen practical cooperation with Eurasian countries in advanced manufacturing, further upgrade Chongqing's "3+3+6+18" System of Modern Manufacturing Clusters, and set a new example for inland opening up and international cooperation through stronger connectivity and shared development.

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